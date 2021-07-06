The collapse of the Champlain Towers Condominium Complex in Surfside has left much of the state in both shock and fear. For a nation that has pride in its safety and advanced technology, it was shocking to see a building that large spontaneously crumble to the ground. How is it possible that so many government agencies overlooked the obvious warning signs and allowed the deaths of so many people?
As a result of this, people in nearby areas cannot help but feel scared for their own safety while living in similar condominium complexes. Much of the buildings in the surrounding area were built around the same time and would therefore have followed the same safety regulations. It is a legitimate fear that has been reflected all across social media. Residents of apartment complexes in the surrounding areas have begun to post the structural deterioration of their own complexes to their social media in attempts to have something done.
Arguably the most senseless event leading up to the tragedy that occurred at Surfside was the fact that the issues with the building had been recognized years earlier. In 2018, an inspection report found that there were massive structural flaws with the complex and warned that they could lead to “exponential damage”. The report also outlined numerous places for repairs that could continue to cause structural damage if they were not addressed.
Fast forward three years after receiving the report and seeing the entire complex fall to the ground with hundreds of people inside, the building had not seen any action to fix the issues outlined in the report. Whether it was simply ignorance or corporate greed that made the owners not want to spend money on repairs, there has to be accountability. A building of that age and size should not have been allowed to remain untouched if it had so many issues.
Currently, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and City Manager Arthur H. Sorey have begun the revision of buildings around the Champlain Towers Complex. So far, they have already ordered the evacuation of Crestview Towers, which is several miles from the Champlain Towers Complex. Countless local authorities are also checking the safety and structural integrity of other buildings in the area.
However, doing so for just a specific metropolitan area will not be enough. The extensive history of Florida and its consistent population growth calls for similar actions all across the state. Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody must act on the issue and establish a strong precedent for surrounding buildings. There is a high probability of buildings in similar conditions being found in Florida and cannot be allowed to occupy people unless those issues are addressed. To have a building full of sleeping families fail the test of time and be reduced to rubble in seconds is something that simply cannot happen in this great state.
One thing remains for certain, and that is that all of the search and rescue teams working on the complex deserve our utmost respect. To have to work long hours in an operation where most victims lost their lives has to inflict some toll on their mental state. Yet, they dive straight into the center of it and work to bring some answers to the families of the victims.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.