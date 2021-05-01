Weddings, by their very nature, are memorable. It’s a day when a couple comes together and declares before God and guests their intention to be together “til death do you part.”
It’s been over 38 years and I still remember my wedding day. Planning the wedding had its challenges in those days before cell phones and Internet. We were getting married in Tampa, Florida. But six months before the date both Don and I were living in Kansas City, Kansas. Thanks to a good friend of ours who was onsite, we managed to pull it off with a minimum of hassle.
But the day itself was wonderful. Sunny and pleasant, and incredibly special. Things went off almost without a hitch – someone had misplaced the rice they were going to throw, and we weren’t allowed to leave until they found some. Other than that, things went well.
I remember my older sister’s first wedding. Two days before the ceremony, one of the air conditioning units in the church building went out. In July.
They decided to hold the ceremony there anyway. The minister who officiated at the wedding presented a wedding “homily.” He talked. And talked. As we stood there in a warm room with insufficient air conditioning.
I was serving as Maid of Honor. At one point I asked myself, “Why are they dimming the lights?” (Hint: they weren’t) I was later told I was white as paper. I had the presence of mind to go and sit down before I passed out. One of the ladies sitting nearby told me to stay put.
I couldn’t stay put. I held the ring for the groom. Eventually I got back up and the ceremony ended without anyone lying on the floor. We kidded that minister for years about that “homily.”
In both these tales, we had no problem gaining permission to hold the ceremonies where we did. The weddings took place when they were supposed to, and there was no reason for the police to be called.
According to an article on www.washingtonpost.com, the same cannot be said for the wedding of Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones, a Florida couple who had grandiose wedding plans. They invited their guests to attend their wedding at their “dream home and estate,” located in Southwest Ranches, Florida.
The home in question is a nine-bedroom, 15-bathroom estate, and has a two-lane bowling alley, movie theater, and grand ballroom. And that’s just the inside. The grounds are equally high quality, with gardens, a tennis court, and a pool.
However, there was one tiny little problem that Wilson ran into the day of the wedding: the owner of the house was on the property that day. And no one had told him about any ceremony.
It seems that the owner, Nathan Finkel, had been asked months ago by Wilson if he could rent the place for a wedding, and Finkel had said “no.”
Wilson apparently didn’t like that answer. The article theorizes that he and his bride expected the place to be empty and so they were going to…borrow it, I guess? At any rate they hadn’t expected Finkel to be there.
Finkel wound up having to call the police when Wilson and company wouldn’t leave. According to Wilson, God had told him he was meant to be married at the estate. The police, like Finkel, didn’t buy it. Wilson and those with him were compelled to leave the property. No charges were filed against him, and the article didn’t indicate if or when the couple were married.
So, remember: Keep track of the rice (or whatever you’re going to toss at the couple); make sure your minister knows everyone’s limits; and get permission from the owners of your wedding site before printing out the invitations. And good luck. May your day be special.