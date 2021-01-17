This beautiful home is located at 1541 Willow Dale in Sebring, FL 33872. This property is being offered at $229,900 and is presented by Bill and Cyndee Bryan, Realtors with RE/MAX Realty Plus.
Willow Gate is a prestigious 55+ community featuring a beautiful clubhouse, a sparkling pool with a large tiled patio/deck providing plenty of seating and loungers for catching those awesome Florida sunshine rays, shuffleboard courts, paved streets, and lawn mowing, for a low monthly fee of $75. Association approval is required.
This is probably the largest home in this subdivision offering two bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage with an extra option for a third bedroom, office, sewing room or private den. This home has a great room design living room with a cathedral ceiling.
There is a gorgeous kitchen with a large walk-in pantry, custom cabinetry with custom indirect lighting as well as plant/collectible areas including a glass display cabinet for your china or book collection plus a desk area built within the cabinetry. The breakfast bar includes two bar stools and the dining area includes a table and four chairs. Recessed spotlights are well appointed throughout the kitchen.
The split bedroom plan features a 14-by-15-foot master bedroom with a beautiful walk-in closet customized with built-in cabinetry complete with jewelry feature and shoe cubbies. There are low threshold showers in both baths. The second bedroom features mirrored closet doors and a palladium window and measures 12-by-13-foot. It is located in the front of the dwelling and shares the guest bath with the extra bedroom/den space, which measures 12-by-12-foot. There are plenty of closets for storage in this home.
Flowing right off the great room area is a large family room space measuring 13 feet wide by 21 feet long and this huge space flows right to a glassed-in porch with upgraded windows. The front porch is screened and, along with the back porch, you are provided with great air flow for energy saving days.
The home has a humidistat, and a four-ton central air unit was installed in March 2020. The air handler was installed with a suspended installation for ease of care and no attic or loss of floor or closet space. There are outlets in the soffit for all of your holiday decorations. There is a well for irrigation. The living square footage is 1,929 and the total square footage under roof is 2,384.
The 13-by-10-foot workshop is a great craft or hobby room with cabinetry for your tools and equipment. In addition to the workshop space, there is also an outdoor storage unit that stays with the property.
This home is well designed and has many upgrades to enjoy. There are extra electrical outlets in convenient locations for any furniture placement. This avoids having any extension cords. There are seven ceiling fans and custom blinds throughout the home.
The garage measures 20-by-21-foot and has extra cabinetry for storage, a custom-painted floor, and provides a nice space for a cabinetry-style sink unit plus the washer and dryer, which are both included in the sale of this property. The driveway features custom sculptured and painted surface as well as a custom-painted sidewalk on the side of the home, making it very easy to roll your garbage cans to the curb for garbage day. Planter areas are curbed with custom concrete borders. These features add a nice, clean and well-kept appearance to the home.
You can enjoy shopping, restaurants and the entire Sebring area within minutes from this great location. This property is located within the county of Highlands, so no city taxes are applicable, but you do have fire protection services. This property is located between two large hospitals. There are plenty of public golf courses nearby if you want to enjoy golfing at a different course every day.
To preview this fine property, please contact Bill and Cyndee Bryan, Realtors with RE/MAX Realty Plus, by calling direct at 863-381-4092 or 6574 for a private showing.