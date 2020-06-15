Over the past week, I have seen the same Facebook post multiple times that warns students to stay away from Advanced Placement classes, or AP classes for short, and advises students to take dual enrollment classes through their local college.
While I rarely write about classes and education, this is a topic I wanted to discuss because of how much influence parents have over a student’s education. In a lot of cases, parents are the ones who convince their child to go to South Florida State College and take their last two years of high school there. Also, many students are attracted to the schedule that the dual enrollment program offers. This causes students to completely disregard the AP and IB classes offered at the high schools so that they can enroll full time at the college.
As a high school student myself, I can say that AP or IB classes are not as bad as made out to seem. On that same note, dual enrollment classes are not that beneficial as one might think.
The biggest draw to dual enrollment courses is that you get college credit out of taking it, meaning a parent saves money on their child’s education. It is certainly beneficial, but it depends on many factors, the first of these being the higher-level institution your child plans on attending. Many prestigious universities are beginning to not accept dual enrollment credit because these programs are not as uniformed as other programs. As compared to AP and IB exams that test students with the same material, college exams are made by the professor. This means that institutions are uncertain if a student truly deserved that high grade they received on their final exam.
Something else to consider is the student’s planned major. Prior to enrolling in a dual enrollment program, students have to be certain what they will be studying after high school. The first two years of college are meant for exploring different majors and even changing your own if needed. When you take these two years of college while in high school, you take away that time to explore. Imagine if in their junior and senior year, a student takes dual enrollment programs at the local college and plans to major in economics. They spend two years in the dual enrollment program taking classes meant for an economics major then move on to finish their undergraduate career at the University of Florida. If they decide to change their major to biomedical sciences, very little of that credit earned in high school will count towards their degree. That is still depending on the university accepting the dual enrollment credit.
Being a high school student, I would recommend that high school students stay in high school. AP and IB classes are much safer options as compared to dual enrollment because of their structure. AP classes have the benefit of uniformity in their exams and curriculum, making institutions more likely to accept that credit. IB classes have both uniformity and the two-year structure to their benefit. IB classes are two years long, meaning classes have more time to dig into the material being taught and shows universities that students are fully knowledgeable about what they learned.
If you still want your child to take dual enrollment programs, I would recommend taking a few dual enrollment classes. Some high schools even offer dual enrollment classes on their campus and could even help prepare students for AP or IB classes. Still, students should not base their entire junior and senior year off of dual enrollment classes.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.