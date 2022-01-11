Last Thursday marked the one year anniversary of the horrifying attack on our nation’s Capitol Building. I remember the feeling of horror as I watched the series of events unfold through social media and on television. I remember seeing the mob of attackers waving Trump flags and wearing QAnon shirts as they brutally pushed to get inside the building. I remember thinking to myself, “How did we as a nation get to this point, where supporters of a candidate were willing to kill in order to demand an entire election be overturned?”
A year later on Jan. 6th, I sat down and watched the documentary “Four Hours at the Capitol” on HBO Max. The documentary showed even more of the attack that most of the public had never seen. It displayed footage filmed by the mob of Trump supporters themselves and from the body cams of the police officers desperately fighting to prevent further destruction. In addition to every feeling I felt beforehand, I felt a new sense of anger in me.
The footage taken by the attackers shows how they grabbed the scaffolding from the inauguration preparations and the fences around the Capitol Building in order to attack the police officers. Bodycam footage shows how the mob grabbed the pepper spray from the police line and used it against the outnumbered officers. They called out “Get one of them” as they tried to separate a singular police officer in order to attack him. Eventually, the mob succeeded when they grabbed Officer Michael Fanone from the line and brutally assaulted him. In his interviews in the documentary, Fanone recalls hearing the mob yell “Kill him with his own gun” and the videos show how Fanone screamed in pain as he was tased in his neck.
Much of my anger after watching these videos is not even directed towards the attackers, given the fact that thousands of them have already been arrested and sentenced. This frustration is directed towards those who still deny that these events had anything to do with the Trump movement or QAnon. Everything in those tapes can be directly attributed back to the baseless conspiracies that were pushed by former President Trump. The same mob that was in attendance while President Trump stated that if the crowd did not fight, they would lose their country, was the same crowd that later stormed the capitol. Everything they said regarding their motivations and goals all involved President Trump.
At the very least, it should anger every Republican and conservative in the United States the violence that the police officers faced on that day. This mob was looking to kill anyone who got in their way, even if it was a law enforcement officer. As sad as it is to recognize, officers like Michael Fanone were lucky that they were injured and not killed.
At some point, the Republican Party has to recognize that not everyone in their party is an ideal citizen, the same being true for the opposing party. This mob was full of Trump supporters, QAnon believers, and everyone who wanted to get rid of the incoming Biden administration. It was not Antifa, not Black Lives Matter, or a giant conspiracy led by the Democratic Party. As much as people want to believe that their side is entirely ideal citizens, it will never be true. There will always remain a group of unhinged people who believe the same ideals that you believe in, thinking otherwise only neglects the issue at hand.
Miguel Arceo is a senior student athlete at Sebring High School. All viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not the Highlands News-Sun.