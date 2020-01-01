2019 was a magical year for sports in Highlands County, as we saw everything from the return of the World Endurance Championship at Sebring International Raceway to a state championship for the Sebring softball team. The Highlands News-Sun staff weighs in on the biggest 10 stories of the year.
1. Sebring softball wins state title
The never say die Sebring softball team staged a three-run rally in the sixth inning en route to a thrilling 3-1 win over Crystal River in the Class 6A State Championship game. It was the first time in school history that Sebring has won a state softball championship.
After Crystal River took a 1-0 lead in the third inning, Sebring rallied in the top of the sixth as Johneisha Rowe bunted for a base hit and Emily Bible drilled the ball into left-centerfield for a double to plate Rowe to tie the game.
Jade Sinness bunted Bible to third and Alyssa Perez stepped to the plate and hammered the ball into right field to score Bible. The Pirates tried to pick-off Perez but overthrew first and Perez took second on the error. Layla Taylor was intentionally walked. Kiara Delgado stepped to the plate with two outs and lined a single to right field driving home Perez to give the Blue Streaks a 3-1 lead.
That was more than enough offense for ace pitcher Maci Barnhart. The right-hander struck out 12 batters in a complete-game performance.
The Blue Streaks had a tough road to the state title game. After going 20-1 during the regular season and thumping Poinciana 15-0 in the district semifinals, the Blue Streaks were stunned by Lake Wales 8-0 in the district finals, sending them on the road to begin the state playoffs.
A win over Dunedin gave Sebring another shot at Lake Wales and the Blue Streaks made the short trip north and came away with a 1-0 victory.
Sebring packed its bags once again for a trip to Fort Myers to face the North Fort Myers Red Knights and after the Blue Streaks saw a 2-0 lead evaporate in the bottom of the seventh inning, Sebring scored twice the eighth to win 4-2.
In the state semifinals, the Blue Streaks found themselves down by a 3-0 score and rallied to send the game to extra innings. After Ridgeview regained the lead 4-3 in the top of the eighth, the Blue Streaks tied the score and then won on a walk-off, two-out homer run by Taylor.
2. World Endurance Championship returns to Sebring
When the World Endurance Championship left Sebring for Circuit of the Americas after the 2012 race, there didn’t seem to be much chance of a return. IMSA had gotten rid of the LMP1 and the popularity of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the WEC made it impossible for the two series to compete in the same race, as they did in 2012.
In 2017, it was announced the World Endurance Championship would return and hold a separate race the day before the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts. There was plenty of skepticism leading up to SuperSebring week.
“There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the initial announcement of this combined event, but we always believed we could all find solutions to the many questions and challenges that needed to be addressed to host two world-class events on one weekend,” former IMSA President Scott Atherton said. “And that’s exactly what we did.”
Sebring racing fans were the real winners, as they had the opportunity to watch the Toyota TS-050 HYBRID set track records and then see a thrilling 12 Hours of Sebring, with three of the four classes idecided by margins of victory under three seconds. That included an all-time record of the overall win margin of victory, as the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R edged the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi by 1.030 seconds to take the checkered flag.
3. Coach Jerry Hudnell passes away
Avon Park and former Lake Placid football coach Jerry Hudnell made a big impact on Highlands County in a short time and his passing on Dec. 10 was a blow to both communities.
“Jerry Hudnell was a good friend and a great guy,” said Avon Park Athletic Director Mort Jackson. “We are at a loss of words here at Avon Park and don’t really know what to do.”
Hudnell was a graduate of Ohio State University where he studied special education and teaching. After graduation he began his coaching career, coming to Highlands County in April, 2015, where where he began teaching ESE and coaching at Lake Placid High School.
Lake Placid High School Dean Dan Coomes, a longtime Green Dragon coach, said Hudnell had a passion for coaching and for the players.
“He really cared about the kids he coached and taught,” Coomes said. “He always had something good to say about them.”
4.County Dixie teams win state titles
It was a banner season for local youth baseball and softball teams, as five Highlands County squads were able to win Dixie Youth Baseball or Dixie Youth Softball state titles.
The Sebring AAA baseball team won state and finished in the top four at the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series, while the Sebring “O”Zone team finished in the top six at the World Series.
Avon Park’s pitching machine team won the state championship and also won a couple of games at the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series. While many great baseball players have come from Avon Park, it was the first Dixie Youth Baseball Machine Pitch state championship for the city.
Local softball teams also picked up a pair of state championships, with the Sebring Angeles traditional and the Lake Placid Ponytails X-Play softball teams capturing state titles and also earning wins at the World Series.
5. Sebring bowling teams win district titles
The Sebring Blue Streaks bowling teams swept the District 12 titles, with both the boys and girls teams bringing home the first-place trophies. After losing their home alley to a fire, the Blue Streaks traveled to Wauchula and Lake Wales to practice this season and traveled for each and every match, but Sebring was up to the challenge, with several bowlers saving their best for the district tournament.
In the District 12 championship, Kimberly Forthofer rolled a 633 for three games and placed second for high series. K.Forthofer averaged 220 this season. Kassidy Ritenour had 627 for three games and placed third for high series. Macy Whitt made 582 and was fifth for high series.
Cameron Shingle scored 661 in the boys division and averaged 220 this season. Tylor Pennell had 627, his highest series. Nicholas Forthofer finished with 625.
“I can’t speak highly enough about these kids,” Sebring coach Paul Przychocki said. “They always want to help each other out and I am proud of everything they have done. This is a big feat for both teams to win in this district. This district is one of the toughest districts in the state.”
6. Lake Placid sweeps in district swimming
The Lake Placid Green Dragons have one of the top Class 1A swim and dive teams in the state. If you were to count only public schools, the Green Dragons would be one of the top two or three teams in the state.
This year was no exception, as the Lake Placid Green Dragons swept the Class 1A-District 9 championships, with the girls team capturing the team title with a score of 599 points, which was 213 more than second-place The Benjamin School. The LP boys tallied 545 points, which was 273 more than Jupiter Christian School.
The Green Dragons did well at regionals, with the girls team finishing sixth in the region and the boys team finished seventh.
7. Sebring captures volleyball district title
It was supposed to be a rebuilding year the Sebring volleyball team. Coach Venessa Sinness and her players had other ideas, however, and the Blue Streaks captured their sixth straight district title, with a four-set victory over Jenson Beach.
“It was really cool to win the championship because it is a new district, a new feel,” Sinness stated. “Everyone thought this was going to be a rebuilding year and thought next year was going to be a good year but these girls have proved them wrong, there is no such thing as rebuilding. They have busted their butts and we have the toughest district in our region.”
The Blue Streaks finished the season with a 22-7 record after a couple of regional tournament victories.
8. Sebring’s Dean wins MX-5 Cup ND1 title
Sebring’s John Dean II is no stranger to winning 2019 Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires races, but even he outdid himself last year. Racing in the ND1 class, Dean demolished the field, capturing 11 of 12 races during the year. He finished second by 0.0127 seconds in the lone race he didn’t win.
Dean was so dominant during the season he had clinched the championship after 10 of the 12 races were held, as he had amassed such a large points advantage there was no way he could be caught. Even though he had nothing to race for, Dean won the final two races of the season at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
9. Migliaccio wins Harder Hall Women’s Invitational in playoff
There have been some close finishes in the Harder Hall Invitational over the years. But it doesn’t get any closer than it was for the 64th annual Harder Hall Women’s Invitational when Emilia Migliaccio defeated Lei Ye on the third hole of sudden death.
Migliaccio, from Cary, N. C., and a member of the Wake Forest women’s golf team, had a four-day total of 289.
“It was wonderful to win this tournament,” Migliacco said. “I love golf, I love traveling and playing on all these beautiful courses.”
10. Sebring’s Brown signs with Gators
Sebring’s Johnnie Brown signed a scholarship to play football for the University of Florida Gators on National Signing Day. Brown is ranked No. 180 on the ESPN 300 Recruiting Database. Brown made 86 solo tackles, 101 total tackles, averaging 4.6 tackles per game, 22 sacks, caused six fumbles and made seven fumble recoveries throughout his high school career.
Brown lived in Tampa for the last five years and moved to Sebring for his senior year. Prior to moving to Sebring Brown played for Tampa Catholic his freshman year and for his sophomore and junior year he played for Middleton.
Brown had plenty of options on where to play football, receiving offers from Texas A&M, Tennessee, South Miss, University of South Florida, Mississippi State, LSU and Georgia, but liked what he saw and felt in Gainseville.
“I had offers from several schools but the main school for me was always Florida,” Brown said. “I loved the atmosphere at the University of Florida. Every time I went there it was always the same, everyone treated me well and they weren’t focused just on my athletic ability, it was about my academics and things like that.”