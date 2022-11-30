Yoga chair pose

Yoga class in the “chair pose.” Pictured are Mary Loe, Leficia, Russell, Cynthia and Bette.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

Eating for nourishment takes thinking, research and analysis. Each person’s nutritional needs are specialized. There is not one “size fits all” even in the world of organic food. Selecting foods for nutrition is the beginning of a criteria to analyze what to eat. What does the word nutrition mean and how does it fit into the shopping and selection of foods for the body to increase health and fitness. Diet cannot be ignored by blindingly following advertising promotions. Diet is specific, not random choices. Do you see any overweight models? I wonder if they eat the food they are promoting?

Nutrients in the diet provide nourishing materials for growth and circulation. Nutrients travel through the bloodstream to different parts of the body where they are used as fuel and for other purposes. Nutrients are essential for health as they are not produced by the human body and must be acquired through diet (“Nutrients,” 12/15/2022, Study.com).

