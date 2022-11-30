Eating for nourishment takes thinking, research and analysis. Each person’s nutritional needs are specialized. There is not one “size fits all” even in the world of organic food. Selecting foods for nutrition is the beginning of a criteria to analyze what to eat. What does the word nutrition mean and how does it fit into the shopping and selection of foods for the body to increase health and fitness. Diet cannot be ignored by blindingly following advertising promotions. Diet is specific, not random choices. Do you see any overweight models? I wonder if they eat the food they are promoting?
Nutrients in the diet provide nourishing materials for growth and circulation. Nutrients travel through the bloodstream to different parts of the body where they are used as fuel and for other purposes. Nutrients are essential for health as they are not produced by the human body and must be acquired through diet (“Nutrients,” 12/15/2022, Study.com).
Each day we have the opportunity to re-evaluate our present reality, create new goals, transmute negativity and self-defeating habit patterns such as overindulging in unhealthy food choices.
Fighting fat through a yoga practice means throwing out the yoga mat every day for at least 15 minutes of practice and breaking food addictions. Awareness of food content is the first step in analyzing nutrition for health and fitness. Building muscle and burning fat does not occur instantly; as we all know, it is a step-by-step process beginning in the mind with a goal to actualize. The first step is to make healthy lifestyle changes. Let’s begin to focus on yoga as a pathway to health, wellness and a way to enjoy this process of growth with others in a yoga class.
Today’s practice begins with “Chair Pose.” This does not mean lounging in a chair, but shaping the body “as a chair” with a straight, lengthened back, bent knees and extended arms reaching long and forward from the shoulders. It is important to hold this pose for several inhales and exhales, before slowly rising on straight legs into an extended “Mountain Pose.” This means lengthening the arms to the sky as you rise up, keeping the legs long, parallel and straight.
This is the first posture in many types of “Flow Yoga” routines. Flow yoga is a combination of postures repeated slowly with concentration and focus on holding the postures for at least two minutes to begin the integration of thoughts into the body as a new habit pattern. Yoga stresses realignment of the posture through movement and realigning the spine by concentrating on each movement. After repeating Chair Posture at least five times integrated into a smooth Yoga flow, bring the legs together, stand tall, deeply breathe and feel the body loosen. The mind guides the body on how to move gently and with grace transitioning into each yoga posture.
“Iyengar Yoga” is specific on how to execute poses that can be integrated into everyday activities and routines. You take yoga with you in the mind and body and actualize it in everyday life to burn calories. Along with an everyday yoga practice, let go of snacking on non-nutrition foods. Fat calories are burned but it takes a thoughtful selection of nutritional foods to eat with a goal of releasing negative habit patterns that pull you backwards.
