Side Angle pose

Side Angle pose demonstrated by Shield Medical yoga class.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The pace of the day can be exhausting when our lives become filled every minute with working, caring for loved ones, cleaning, washing, preparing meals, taking care of the yard, doctor appointments, home repairs, scheduling activities and lastly, taking care of yourself, especially during the holiday season. Somehow the order of our everyday life becomes “out-of-order.”

The emphasis in yoga class is taking care of oneself first, mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually in order to calmly and fully give to others. A yoga class is a setting in which to participate and hone the values that strengthen the forces of life and expand them fully into the world. It is like dropping a small rock in a pond and observing the ripples slowly expanding into large rings. Yoga is a place to renew and revive, pressing away the enclosing walls of the world by going “within” to the quietness of the inner sanctuary, actuated by calm, slow deep breathing and sharing the beauty within with others seeking to enlarge their inner sanctuary of peace.

