TAMPA — Florida gas prices increased as projected in last week’s AAA Gas Price Brief. The state average jumped 12 cents last week, following significant gains in the prices of crude oil and gasoline futures, as the recovery in global fuel demand outpaces supply.
Florida drivers are now paying the most expensive prices at the pump since November 2014. The state average of $2.97 per gallon is 12 cents more than a week ago, 7 cents more than a month ago, and 44 cents more than this time in 2019. Pump prices are now averaging 6 cents more than the previous 2021 high — set back in March. It is also 5 cents more than the highest price in 2018.
“It now costs $2 more to fill an average-sized 15-gallon gas tank, than it did a week ago,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA — The Auto Club Group. “Fortunately, futures prices flattened out last week, so drivers should not face another round of rising prices this week.”
According to AAA, the most expensive metro markets are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.08), Panama City ($3.06), and Tallahassee ($3.02). The least expensive metro markets are Punta Gorda ($2.93), Orlando ($2.94), Jacksonville ($2.94), Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($2.94), and Tampa Bay ($2.96).
AAA suggests the following gasoline conservation tips:
- Combine errands
- Share a ride with friends/family
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle. More weight means your engine must work harder.
- Drive conservatively. “Gunning it at the green light” or slamming the accelerator makes the engine work harder and wastes gasoline.
- Perform routine maintenance.
- Ensure tires are properly inflated. Under-inflated tires reduces your mileage and increases the wear on your tires.
- AAA members who enroll in the Fuel Rewards® Program can save 5 cents per gallon on individual gasoline purchases of up to 20 gallons from participating Shell stations. The AAA discount is stackable with some of the other rewards you can earn from the Fuel Rewards® Program. There are no fill-up requirements. Click here to learn more.