SEBRING — If you noticed this month that gas prices have crept higher now that more people have started returning to the road, you already have part of the reason why.
Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club — said there are a “slew of things pressuring prices,” but a lot of the recent increases in Florida has come from vaccinations.
“A lot of that has been driven by optimism in the fuel market that vaccines will help the economy recover,” Jenkins said Thursday.
During the start of the pandemic, oil prices plummeted when a normal to slightly-high supply met a severe drop in demand amid lockdowns and reduced activity from spikes in infections. There was also a price war 10 months ago when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) asked Russia to cut production of crude oil by 1.5 million barrels a day to adjust to the demand.
When Russia said no, Saudi Arabia increased production to start a price war with Russia. Eventually, everyone adjusted production after crude oil prices sold for less than $0 per barrel in April, eventually getting as low as minus-$40 per barrel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration at www.eia.gov.
Jenkins said Saudi Arabia and OPEC cut production by 1 million barrels per day to reduce oversupply and adjust for the pandemic.
Throughout December, Jenkins said, the average price of gas in Florida hovered at $2.20 per gallon in December, then came up 10 cents in January and another 10 cents in February. The demand has increased, but not to the level it was a year ago.
Another issue is Winter Storm Uri. As of Tuesday, it had covered 73.2% of the Lower 48, according to the National Operational Hydrologic Remote Sensing Center (NOHRSC). Jenkins said Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi refineries not prepared for freezing weather have been without power or on reduced power as a result. At this time of year, they are usually doing maintenance but would be working on summer blends in anticipation of warm-weather travel.
Also, Jenkins said, the storm has affected shipping. While he doesn’t track the number of tankers coming in and out of Tampa, where he lives, he said he saw gas prices increase there on Thursday morning.
Florida’s average per-gallon gasoline price was $2.539 on Thursday morning, compared to $2.542 in Hillsborough County. Highlands County’s average price was $2.533 and the rest of the Heartland counties were within a penny of that price, except Charlotte at $2.501 and Okeechobee at $2.570.
Outside of the Heartland, Florida’s prices were lowest in the Panhandle, especially on the borders of Alabama ($2.28 average) and Georgia ($2.39 average). Florida’s highest priced region is South Florida, with Palm Beach County the highest at $2.649, on average.
Florida has the highest gasoline taxes, with 36.59 cents per gallon going to the state and another 18.4 cents going to the federal government, before returning to local residents in the form of state projects. Florida counties can levy up to 12 cents of local option gasoline taxes, and Highlands County does that.
Nationally, Thursday’s gasoline prices were lowest on average in Texas, Utah, Alabama, South Carolina, Southern Plains states (Kansas and Oklahoma) and Lower Mississippi Basin states: Missouri, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi — the lowest at $2.20.
The highest average prices were in Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, the District of Columbia, Hawai’i, Alaska and the West Coast states of Washington, Oregon and California — the highest at $3.502.
How much higher will they go?
“I think they’re up right now,” Jenkins said. “I don’t know how much higher they will go.”
The oil futures markets are 10 cents above the gasoline prices, he said, and pump prices may adjust higher soon. Prices are 15-17 cents higher than this time last year.
“It’s not apocalyptic,” Jenkins said, not like the highest price of $4.08 in July 2008, but a lot of factors are hurting supply. “It’s definitely a challenging time.”
Highlands News-Sun staff writer Kim Allen contributed to this story.