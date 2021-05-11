SEBRING — Floridians, according to gas price experts, may not have much to worry about from a recent cyberextortion attempt on a U.S. petroleum pipeline — for now.
Gasoline futures ramped higher on Monday after Saturday’s extortion attempt by hackers on the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers approximately 45% of the gasoline and other fuels consumed on the East Coast via a pipeline that runs through 10 states from Texas to New Jersey — but not Florida.
The Associated Press said the company halted operations on Saturday to deal with a ransomware attack, allegedly from a gang known as “Darkside” that has created a “Robin Hood” image by taking from corporations and giving a portion of the ransom to charity.
With futures prices on crude oil and fuel usually rising each year ahead of the summer driving season — putting pressure on at-pump prices — the average price of regular-grade gasoline has risen 6 cents in the last two weeks to $3.02 per gallon, an increase of $1.05 over a year ago, although last year’s prices were skewed by national lockdowns for the coronavirus pandemic.
Florida does not depend on the Colonial Pipeline for gasoline, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group. Most of the state’s fuel arrives from Gulf Coast refineries via seaborne tankers, and Florida should remain well supplied with gasoline that way. However, pump prices get influenced by futures trading and by domestic and international supply and demand, and futures jumped 1.5% Monday, the largest movement in about a week, AP reports.
“The longer the pipeline is down, the greater the threat of rising gas prices,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group. “If operations are restored on Monday, drivers may see very little to no impact at the pump. A lengthy downtime, like a week, would be a different story. Sunday night, gasoline futures prices were up less than a nickel.”
Colonial is in the process of restarting portions of its network, AP reports, but said Sunday that its main pipeline remained offline, leaving open speculation about potential disruptions in fuel delivery throughout the Southeast and East Coast. J.P. Morgan reported Monday that suppliers may source fuel from East Coast refineries, and an extended outage along the Colonial Pipeline would force suppliers to seek domestic fuel from the Midwest, rather than the Gulf.
In response to the attack, the Biden administration has loosened regulations for the transport of petroleum products on highways as part of an “all-hands-on-deck” effort to avoid fuel supply disruptions in the fuel supply.
The U.S. Department of Transportation issued a temporary hours of service exemption that applies to tanker trucks transporting gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other petroleum products. It’s an exemption commonly used after a hurricane or other natural disaster and applies to 18 states including Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Meanwhile, although Florida gas prices increased 10 cents last week, the state average is now $2.876 per gallon, or 3 cents less than the highest price so far this year, AAA reported.
The most expensive metro markets in Florida are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.99), Panama City ($2.95) and Tallahassee ($2.94) with the cheapest metro prices in Punta Gorda ($2.81), The Villages ($2.83), Jacksonville ($2.84) and Orlando ($2.84)
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com, based on a survey of 130,000 stations. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.