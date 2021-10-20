TAMPA — Floridians have begun making their travel plans for the holiday season. According to a new AAA Travel survey, nearly half (48%) of residents book their holiday trips by the end of October.
“Time is of the essence for people who plan to take a flight this holiday season,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “As we get closer to the holidays, airfares often rise as availability shrinks. We recommend you book by Halloween, for the best chance of finding the flight you want at a favorable rate.”
AAA will release its full Thanksgiving Travel Forecast on Nov. 9.
“We’ve recently seen numerous flight delays and cancellations, and even more are possible during the holidays,” Haas continued. “So if you’re planning a flight, you may want to consider travel insurance. If your flight is cancelled, there are various policies that would help offset unexpected expenses like a hotel, transportation and food. You may also receive compensation for lost luggage, or if your flight is delayed for as little as 3 hours.”
As flight capacity becomes strained during the holidays, Floridians are in the enviable position of being able to drive to catch a cruise. In Q4, 24% of Florida travelers will vacation at a beach destination, 21% will go to a theme park, and 14% will take an ocean cruise.
“Cruising during the holidays is extremely popular,” Haas continued. “It’s a great way to travel with your extended family while allowing the cruise staff to handle all the cooking and cleanup. A number of new ships are returning to service in Florida ports. As these sailings begin, Floridians will find fully staffed ships, with enhanced safety equipment and procedures, sailing at less than the full passenger capacity. This is leading to great values for near-in departures and also for the holidays.”
Two in five (43%) Floridians plan to take a vacation of three days or more during the 2021 holiday season. Meanwhile, 11% have not yet decided. Fewer than half (44%) of Floridians without holiday travel plans are staying home for fear of contracting or spreading COVID-19.
Compared to last year, when a vaccine wasn’t available, 35% of Floridians are more comfortable traveling this holiday season. Meanwhile, two-in-five (42%) feel the same as last year.
Of the 79% of Floridians who are fully or partially vaccinated:
71% are confident the vaccine will protect them from contracting COVID-19 while traveling.
70% are confident in the long-term effectiveness of the vaccine.