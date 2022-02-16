LAKE PLACID — There’s an old saying about death and taxes being the only certainties in life. AARP’s free Tax-Aide program is back this year to help with the latter. They are located inside the American Legion Post 25 at 190 U.S. 27 North as they have been for about eight years.
State coordinator for the program, Marcia Kissane, has been with Tax-Aide for 15 years. Kissane said anyone of any age or income can get their taxes efiled by them.
“You don’t have to be a member of AARP,” Kissane said. “All it costs is some of your valuable time. There are some returns we cannot do and we don’t do state returns.”
The tax preparers will be at the American Legion from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays by appointment only. For an appointment, call 863-633-8509. The phone will be manned from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and Thursdays. The last day Tax-Aide will be at the Post will be April 12. The deadline for filing taxes this year is April 18.
There are several items to bring with you to the appointment including Social Security cards for everyone on the return and a copy of the previous year’s taxes and any documents that have income on them, such as a W-2 and 1099.
Please bring any letters or IRS documents that mention Economic Impact or Recovery Rebate (stimulus money) or Advanced Child Tax Credit in 2021.
During the appointment, the preparer will take the documents and get the vital information. The documents will be kept and the taxes completed. An appointment will be given to come back and sign and pick up the documents. If there is a problem, the client will be called.
Those seeking direct deposit should bring a blank check as deposit slips are not accepted. If there is documentation missing, the return cannot be processed.
Please do not call the American Legion and ask staff for tax information, Kissane urged. Instead, email questions to lakeplacidtaxaide@gmail.com.