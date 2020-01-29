AVON PARK — Highlands County sheriff’s deputies found an abandoned car Tuesday in a grove near the area of a drive-by shooting from 10 days ago.
The car was found at or near 1300 S. Lake Ave. in Avon Park. Near there, deputies investigated a drive-by shooting on Jan. 17 that put bullets into the walls of a house, but fortunately did not hurt anyone.
Sheriff’s Office officials said there was no return of fire, either.
At this time, the car and the shooting do not appear to be related, but sheriff’s officials said the two matters are still under investigation.
Those with information are urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 863-402-7200.