I had spread some seeds early in spring hoping they might give me a few flowers. The seeds were few and I had no idea how old they might be or even if that mattered.
Nothing came up.
But little by little, I added some new potted plants to my porch and patio. The blooms were like little welcoming faces creating a garden that brought me great joy. Each day I checked on them, removing dying leaves or wilted flowers.
Already, I had in mind which ones I would bring indoors to see if I could help them keep blooming throughout the winter. I had done this with a coleus plant the year before and amazingly, it not only survived but flourished. I have brought it back in with the hope of another good season along with one of its cousins.
Several months into summer, my husband Ken asked, “Have you seen the little flower that’s blooming from your seeds?”
A lovely tiny yellow flower with a brown center was tenaciously hanging on. In fact, about a week later, I saw that more bright buds were appearing from the same plant. Only one plant out of many seeds, but something tells me its roots dug down deep.
I’ve never had such success before. I think it has come from belief and faith I could do it with God’s help. I’ve learned to remember to feed the plants for nourishment, turn them for balanced sunlight and keep them moist but not drowning.
I’m no expert, for sure. But I enjoy having them to tend to and they add life to the rooms they are in. It’s a far cry from just expecting them to abound in beauty if I don’t do my best to nourish them in every way.
Physically, if I want to have well-being and good health, I need to eat foods that will feed my cells providing life-giving nourishment not just make me feel full.
It makes me think of my walk with God. I need to feast on his word and have a vital prayer life. He needs to be central if I am to be spiritually healthy. Worship, praise, thanksgiving and preaching are all ways I feed my spiritual cells and put down deep faith roots. Colossians 2: 6 & 7 remind us…
“As you therefore have received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in Him, rooted and built up in Him and established in the faith, as you have been taught, abounding in it with thanksgiving.”
That is abiding nourishment. Selah