SEBRING — The attorney for the murder case against Joseph Edward Ables will not have a defense ready in time for the summer, according to his Friday morning hearing.
His case has been continued until 1:15 p.m. April 1, and is still waiting on a trial date.
Last month, both the judge and prosecutor pushed for trial to take place soon, but attorney Julia Williamson of Auburndale said a doctor in the case was supposed to follow up with her, but had to reschedule an appointment because of bad weather.
At that time, she also cited statewide and regional COVID-19 numbers as one of the impediments to transporting Ables for evaluations.
Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin, who said he is ready for the “guilt” phase of the trial, said Friday that he had hoped to see the trial date set by July. By then, it will have been more than three years since the shooting death of Deputy Sheriff William Gentry Jr., for which Ables is accused of murder.
In addition to first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, Ables also faces charges of of attempted first-degree murder; possession of a firearm, weapon and/or ammunition by a convicted felon; tampering with physical evidence; resisting an officer with violence, and felony cruelty to a cat.
Gentry died May 7, 2018, after being shot the previous night. Gentry had walked over to Ables’ house, after talking with a neighbor, to get his side of a dispute involving a cat, which Ables allegedly had shot.
Ables, a Vietnam veteran, now 72, said in arrest reports that he recalled a man coming to his door with a gun belt with a gun, but contends “he blacked out and remembers nothing.”
Arrest reports said he shot Gentry with a .22-caliber handgun, which he allegedly had on him the Sunday night of May 6, when Gentry knocked on his door to talk with him.