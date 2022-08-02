SEBRING — The lawyer representing Joseph Ables will tell a judge Friday about his intention to seek immunity for his client.
Ables, who had terrorized his Placid Lakes neighborhood, shot and killed Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy William Gentry Jr. on the front porch of his Placid Lakes home.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada has scheduled a defense motion to declare Ables indigent for costs on that day, but defense lawyer Bjorn Brunvand will also likely inform the judge of his Stand Your Ground motion.
According to the July 12 motion, Ables, who doctors claim is a military veteran who suffers from post traumatic stress from Vietnam, believed the deputy was a North Vietnamese soldier creeping up on his home.
Brunvand quotes Florida Statute 776.012 and 776.013 in his motion, which says people who have legal justification to use lethal force in their home are immune from prosecution.
Highlands County defense lawyers have been using the self-defense tenets to protect their clients against murder convictions. Rarely, however, has a judge simply declared a defendant immune to prosecution based on Stand Your Ground. However, defense lawyers can still use it during trial.
A jury found Phillip Markland Jr. not guilty of shooting his uncle 17 times in the side of the head in April. His lawyer, Donna Mae Peterson, cited the law to convince a jury of her client’s innocence.
Lawyer Brad Wilson relied on the law’s tenets to convince a jury that Geri Harvell fired upon his unpredictable and bullying stepson in self-defense. The jury found Harvell not guilty in July.
A third defendant, Roosevelt Shavon Smith III, plans to use the defense in the April 2020 murder of a popular gas station owner in Avon Park. A Lorida man is still in jail awaiting trial after his Stand Your Ground hearing failed before a judge.
Brunvand will have to prove that Ables really was seeing an enemy soldier in front of him on his front porch in May 2018. The deputy had removed his driver license and handed it to the deputy and stood there as Gentry read his identification to emergency dispatchers. The deputy also asked dispatchers for the name of Ables’ probation officer and was awaiting a response when Ables shot him.
Though Brunvand says Gentry had entered Ables’ home through Ables’ front door, Gentry was found lying inside the screened-in front porch, not inside the house. Porches are different from living rooms, but Brunvand argues Ables “was inside his dwelling or residence and had no duty to retreat” — the main tenet of Stand Your Ground.