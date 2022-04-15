SEBRING — Joseph Ables, the military veteran facing the death penalty for killing Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy William Gentry Jr. in 2018, has hired a private defense team to keep him off death row. The move may help assuage a shortage in death penalty certified defense attorneys in the 10th Circuit Public Defender’s Office.
Public Defender Howard “Rex” Dimmig filed a motion for his office to withdraw as Ables defense attorney on Monday. Jayde Coleman, one of his assistant public defenders, had been working alone on Ables’ case. Another death-penalty certified defense lawyer from Dimmig’s office is the lead counsel in the defense of Zephen Xaver, charged with killing five women in the SunTrust Bank in January 2019.
Ables’ newest defense team consists of Bjorn E. Brunvand of Clearwater and Debra B. Tuomey of Spring Hill.
Born in Stavanger, Norway, Brunvand has a law degree from Stetson University College of Law. Upon graduation from Stetson, he became an assistant public defender in the Sixth Judicial Circuit, and served in that capacity from 1989 to 1992. Since then he has defended hundreds of defendants in cases ranging from drug charges, capital murder, DUI, government fraud, and other hwhite collar crimes.
Tumoey was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2001, the same year she graduated from Stetson University College of Law. She started her legal career in 2001 as a prosecutor serving the Sixth Judicial Circuit in Pasco County. She prosecuted misdemeanors, juvenile delinquency crimes, and felonies. During her tenure in the felony division, she appeared on Court TV, in the prosecution of a two-count DUI manslaughter trial, her biography states.
Dimmig was criticized after Jayne Allie McNeill asked a judge to postpone the opening of Xaver’s trial from the first week in May to July 2023. The reason: She has a medical condition that will prevent her from being prepared by May. Her husband, who is also death-penalty certified, works in Dimmig’s office. He also cannot be involved fulltime in Xaver’s case, which led 10th Circuit Prosecutor Brian Haas to ask him why he doesn’t have more qualified lawyers.
With the hiring of the private attorneys, Dimmig no longer has to assign an assistant public defender to Ables’ case.
Ables allegedly shot and killed Gentry when he showed up at Ables’ front door to ask about a cat that had been shot in the neighborhood.