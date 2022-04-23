SEBRING – The lawyer defending Joseph Ables is no stranger to high-profile defendants, death penalty cases, or publicity.
Bjorn Brunvand of Brunvand Wise, P.A. in Clearwater on Monday took on the defense of Ables, the Vietnam veteran who faces the death penalty for shooting Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy Deputy William Gentry Jr., in May 2018. Lawyer Debra B. Tuomey will assist in the case.
Robert Scott Palmer, the man who threw a wood plank and hurled a fire extinguisher at police officers inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020, hired Brunvand, who went on CNN Newsday to explain that his client had been off his medications and had felt horribly about what he did. When Palmer was sentenced to five years in prison in December, he told a judge he wept when he saw a video of the attack.
“He says he has now realized that Trump was lying about the election,” Brunvand told CNN in December 2021.
Some say Brian Laundrie, the man authorities believe killed his fiancée Gabby Petito on a cross-country trip in October 2021, may have had the help of his parents when he disappeared into a Florida wildlife refuge.
When Christopher and Roberta Laundrie came under scrutiny of law enforcement and refused to speak publicly about where their son might be, Brunvand went on Fox 13 TV in Tampa to explain the legal exposure the Laundries faced. He told newscasters that the parents’ silence didn’t mean they had a role in their son’s disappearance or knew anything about Gabby’s death.
“If his parents do ultimately face charges, it could come down to what they knew and when they knew it,” the show quoted Brunvand as saying.
Pinellas County resident Shelby Nealy was arrested in 2019 for killing three family members in Tarpon Springs and his wife in Pasco County. When he fired his Sixth Judicial Circuit public defender, Brunvand took his case. Nealy faces the death penalty in the murder of his in-laws.
Brunvand is death-penalty certified, an important distinction in the 10th Judicial Circuit, which has a shortage of such lawyers.
Tenth Judicial Circuit Prosecutor Bonde Johnson will seek the death penalty in the jury trial, which is set for Oct. 3, 2022.
When Brunvand appeared in court for Ables on Monday, it was for the first time, albeit virtually from his Clearwater office. That’s why he was still seeking defense mitigation documents, depositions, photos, images, police reports, and other case material from the last four years or so since the case began. It’s been in the 10th Circuit Public Defender’s Office for most of that time.
When Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada asked Brunvand if he has the documents to begin his defense, he told the judge, “Your honor I don’t even know if I have that, nor have I reviewed any of that, I will attempt to answer that question (soon). At this point it’s premature, I don’t have it.”
Paul R. Wallace, the 10th Circuit Prosecutor trying Zephen Xaver, urged Brunvand to let him know if he needs any testimony, depositions, images, and other evidence from the state’s side. Prosecutor John Kromholz, who also was in court, offered to help Brunvand with any documents and evidence he needed.
Ables’ next pretrial hearing is the morning of April 29. At that point Brunvand will tell Estrada when he’ll be ready to defend Ables in court.
Gentry was investigating a Placid Lakes resident’s complaint that Ables had shot her cat. Ables, a convicted felon, allegedly shot the young deputy near his front door. Ables faces first degree murder of a law enforcement officer, felony cruelty to a cat, and a convicted felon in possession of a gun and ammunition.