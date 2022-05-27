SEBRING — Voir dire – questioning of potential jurors – is a friendly, but serious process. One’s answers determine whether one is chosen to sit on a jury. It also allows prosecutors and defense lawyers to learn the minds of the people who will deliberate their case.
A funny thing can happen, however, when a group of people sitting in a room are asked the same question. As they await their turn, prospective jurors listen to the answers others give and sometimes adopt those answers as their own. Answers and attitudes of a single juror can sometimes poison a jury pool.
Bjorn E. Brunvand, the lawyer defending Joseph Ables against capital murder charges in the shooting death of Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy William Gentry, has filed a motion to sequester potential jurors during voir dire. The trial is set for October.
“Requiring jurors to answer questions on various topics in the presence of others will affect their responses in a way that jeopardizes the ability of the court and counsel to select and swear in a fair and impartial jury,” the motion states. It was filed by Ables’ assistant public defender last year, but now that Brunvand has the case, it’s his motion.
Brunvand also worries that Ables’ rights to a fair trial would be harmed if prospective jurors were asked to discuss their exposure to publicity in this case in front of other jurors. By collective questioning of potential jurors, he argues, the jurors’ opinions “will simply educate all jurors to prejudicial and incompetent material,” making it impossible to select a fair and impartial jury.
On May 5, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada ruled that he would let the prosecutors and Brunvand come up with an alternative procedure on individual sequestered voir dire.
In Florida courts, juries consist of six jurors and one alternate. Death penalty cases are different. Not only does the court have to choose a dozen jurors and two alternates, each juror is questioned about their thoughts on the death penalty. Is he or she against the death penalty? In what instances are you willing to recommend death?
Higher courts have ruled that Ables (or his lawyer) has a right to question a juror about whether he or she would automatically recommend death, regardless of the presence of any mitigating circumstances. A juror who would automatically recommend death regardless of mitigating circumstances, should be struck, the court ruled.
Individual sequestration would see a single potential juror brought into the courtroom and questioned about his or her attitudes toward the death penalty and other subjects. Once the questioning ends, the juror is admonished not to discuss his answers or anything to do with the case.
Ables is also charged with shooting a neighbor’s cat to death in May 2018. Gentry went to Ables’ house to question him about killing the animal. Ables allegedly shot Gentry as the deputy questioned him at the front of his house. He died a short time later.