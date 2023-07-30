Ables lawyers, prosecutors move amicably toward trial

Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden checked in with lawyers on both sides of Florida v. Joseph Ables Friday. Defense and prosecutors will set a date to argue whether Ables will be tried under the unanimous jury rule.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

Prosecutors and defense lawyers are working amicably toward a September 2024 death penalty trial.

During a status hearing Friday, 10th Circuit Assistant State Attorney Bonde Johnson, who is prosecuting Joseph Ables for allegedly murdering a Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy, told a judge that he’s ready to argue his motion to try Ables under the 8-4 jury rule.

Recommended for you