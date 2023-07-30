Ables lawyers, prosecutors move amicably toward trial

Prosecutors and defense lawyers are working amicably toward a September 2024 death penalty trial.
During a status hearing Friday, 10th Circuit Assistant State Attorney Bonde Johnson, who is prosecuting Joseph Ables for allegedly murdering a Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy, told a judge that he’s ready to argue his motion to try Ables under the 8-4 jury rule.
Defense lawyer Bjorn Brunvand also told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden that he was ready to argue his motion to have Ables tried under the unanimous jury rule.
Death penalty lawyers around the state are filing similar motions in their death-penalty cases, Johnson told the Highlands News-Sun.
Cowden urged the two lawyers to contact her assistant to schedule a date and time to argue the motions.
The Florida Legislature passed a law in the spring that requires only eight of 12 jurors to recommend death. If fewer than eight recommend death, the jury’s recommendation must be a sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
Brunvand, however, will argue that the change in jury requirements is equal to changing the punishment after the fact. Such laws that create tougher penalties after the arrest are ex post facto, which are unconstitutional, he argues in his motion.
Defense lawyers representing Zephen Xaver and prosecutors hoping to execute Xaver made parallel arguments in June.
Ables allegedly killed Highlands County Deputy William Gentry in May 2018 as the deputy questioned Ables about shooting a neighbor’s cat. Ables was shot in the head and died on Ables’ screened-in front porch.
He has claimed mental illness tied to his post-traumatic stress from his years in Vietnam.
The next status hearing for Florida v. Ables is at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 6.