SEBRING — Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy William Gentry was questioning Joseph Ables about a neighbor’s dead cat on May 6, 2018, when he was shot to death.
Lawyers hoping to keep Ables from death row want the court to disallow any testimony surrounding the cat. The motion argues that testimony about the cat’s demise is prejudicial and could anger the jury against the defendant.
“A killing of a domestic animal during the course of a homicide would be considered an improper and illegal aggravating factor and should not be mentioned during the course of the trial,” states the unanswered motion, filed in August 2019. “Animals in the United States are treated as family members and anthropomorphism (assigning human characteristics and behavior to animals) is a problem in American society.”
A sworn deposition by Susan Naylor, whose cat, Mr. Brown, was shot in her backyard on that fateful day reveals details that led to Gentry’s last call.
According to Naylor, she had been painting the backside of her house that day and had gone inside to rest. After 7 p.m. she came outside to pick up her ladder and clean up a bit. She saw her black cat laying in the grass.
“Mr. Brown, what are you doing out here? You’re so bad,” Naylor told investigators Jan. 30, 2019. She then heard “a weird noise,” and the cat started “spinning around.” She picked the cat up and she saw no injuries, but the cat quickly died in her arms.
That’s when she decided to confront Ables, the neighbor behind her. She told investigators that Ables had a game camera near his pool that faced her backyard. Other neighbors deposed by investigators say Ables had a reputation for confronting them, had pepper sprayed a man and dog as they were walking and had fired arrows into other yards.
“I never cried like that,” she told investigators. “I sobbed like a baby uncontrollably. And rocking him. And just sobbed and sobbed and sobbed.”
She carried the cat to Ables’ house in her arms. When he opened the door, she confronted him.
“I wanted him to see, I’m still sobbing, I wanted him to see a poor old lady, although we were the same age, but with her dead cat and I wanted him to see that.”
Ables denied shooting the cat and expressed his condolences and Naylor told investigators she did not see Ables outside of his house, much less shoot the cat.
“He answered on the second knock,” she told investigators. “He just stood there. I said, you shot my cat. Why Why Why? Crying, crying, crying.”
“I didn’t. I didn’t shoot your cat,” she said he told her.
“Yes you did, you shot my cat. Why did you do that? I said he has a collar on.”
Ables then blamed other neighbors down the street.
“I said, No, no, no, you did it, you did it. You’re the one who maced (the dog’s owner),” Naylor told investigators she told Ables.
He said, ‘No, no, I didn’t, I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry.”
Ables, who was at his front door, reached out and patted her arm. “He actually was, ‘No, I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry,’ like petting me,” Naylor told investigators.
Naylor went home and laid the cat down and went to a friendly neighbor’s house. That neighbor urged her to call the police.
She first called the non-emergency number for the Lake Placid Police Department, because the cat was dead — nothing to be done. The person who answered the non-emergency number “said they would be there as fast as they can,” Naylor told investigators.
Gentry and another deputy arrived at Naylor’s house and saw Naylor sitting on the ground with her cat. After hearing her story, Gentry and his partner walked over to Ables’ house to question him.