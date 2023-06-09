Attorneys for Joseph Ables, the man accused of killing Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy William Gentry Jr. in May 2018, want a judge to reject body camera footage from the trial.
Defense lawyers Bjorn Brunvand and Debra Tuomey are defending Ables against the death penalty charge of first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.
Gentry responded to a Placid Lakes neighborhood on the evening of May 5, 2018 to investigate the shooting of a pet cat, named Mr. Brown. The cat’s owner blamed Ables, who lived in a house behind hers. Gentry, who told the deputy trainee to stay behind with the owner of the cat, then walked over to Ables' house to ask him whether he’d shot the cat.
That’s when the trainee and other witnesses heard several gunshots. Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies do not wear body cameras, but a Lake Placid police officer’s body camera recorded the trainee’s reaction.
“During a majority of the video (the deputy trainee) is crying and visibly shaken from the events,” Tuomey’s motion states. “As various deputies and officers walked by, they told the (deputy trainee) that it was not her fault.”
The officer(s) expression of shock and anguish immediately following the shooting will unfairly prejudice a jury, Tuomey argues in her motion.
“Any relevancy of the body camera footage is substantially outweighed by … substantial prejudicial effect,” she wrote. She asks that the Lake Placid police officer’s body camera footage be left out of the trial.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden, who is expected to preside over Ables’ trial in September 2024, will hear the defense motions in the run-up to the trial.