SEBRING — In July, capital murder defendant Joseph Ables argued that he shot Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy William Gentry Jr. in self defense.
In October, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada denied Ables’ motion for immunity.
SEBRING — In July, capital murder defendant Joseph Ables argued that he shot Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy William Gentry Jr. in self defense.
In October, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada denied Ables’ motion for immunity.
Ables then appealed Estrada’s denial to the Sixth Court of Appeal, but got the same answer from the higher court last month: Denied.
Using Florida’s Stand Your Ground law, Ables’ attorney, Bjorn Brunvand, told a judge that Ables thought the deputy – whom he mistook as an enemy soldier – intended to kill him. Florida Statute 776.013 says judges must declare murder defendants immune from prosecution if the state can’t prove otherwise.
Prosecutor Bonde Johnson argued the state’s motion before Estrada in October. Johnson convinced Estrada that Gentry was performing his job in a lawful way and that he had not threatened nor attacked Ables during their encounter.
He has now listed 51 reciprocal witnesses, including 21 Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies, officers and detectives; five Lee County Sheriff’s deputies; Dr. Stephen Nelson, medical examiner with the 10th Judicial Circuit; and neighbors in the Placid Lakes community. In addition to the evidence provided by prosecutors, Ables has requested a copy of the policies and procedures of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office be entered into evidence.
Circuit Court Angela Cowden has accepted the following pretrial deadlines from defense and prosecution lawyers:
The deadlines are to ensure the ability of the parties to prepare in a fair and timely manner before trial.
Ables’ next pre-trial hearing is April 6; Cowden has set jury selection for Sept. 16, 2024.