SEBRING — Joseph Ables could get the electric chair for killing Highlands County Deputy William Gentry Jr. in 2018, but a recent discussion was about a violation of probation hearing he faces.
His defense lawyer, Jayde Coleman of the 10th Judicial Circuit Court Public Defender’s Office, told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada she has a few more motions to file before they can proceed to a violation of probation hearing.
Prosecutor Bonde Johnson is trying Ables on a first-degree murder charge for killing the deputy, but at the time of the murder, Ables was already on probation for attacking an elderly man with mace.
On June 8, 2016, Ables pled guilty to battery on an elderly person and was put on four years probation. According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Ables approached his victim, an elderly neighbor who was walking his yellow lab, a trained service dog, without a leash in their Placid Lakes neighborhood. Ables cursed him and told him to secure the dog, but the dog’s owner was equally adamant and told Ables to mind his business.
The victim turned to walk away, but Ables maced his dog in the face and turned the spray on the male victim. The victim’s wife called EMTs and they told the victim he had a scarred cornea. When Ables shot the deputy, he was also charged with violating his four-year probation, among other things.
Estrada set Ables’ next court hearing for April 28 and April 29.
Though he appeared online from the Highlands County Jail, Estrada ordered Ables to be present in the courtroom as Coleman and prosecutors debate pre-trial motions on the VOP charge as well as the death-penalty case.