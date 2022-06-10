SEBRING — The attorney representing the man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy in 2018 wants a judge to postpone the October trial.
“I do not expect to be ready to go in October,” Defense Attorney Bjorn Brunvand told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada Thursday morning. He told the Highlands News-Sun that he won’t be ready until after the new year.
Brunvand, who took on Joseph Ables’ case in April, told Estrada he needs more time to prepare his case.
Ables is charged in the shooting death of Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy William Gentry in May 2018.
“The discovery thus far is voluminous, containing both digital and paper discovery,” he wrote in his motion to continue the trial date. He also listed other trials that will make it difficult for him to be ready for Ables’ October trial.
- Brunvand has a September trial that will conflict with the Oct. 3 start of Ables’ trial. That case, United States v. Joseph Marion, surrounds fentanyl overdoses that led to serious bodily harm to complainants.
- He also still represents Daniel Tondre, who was just found guilty of accepting kickbacks and bribes from a pharmaceutical fentanyl distributor. He must steer Tondre through his sentencing.
- Brunvand said he is also involved in an appeal by convicted cop killer Jason Wheeler, who is seeking re-sentencing in Lake County.
Estrada, who has already postponed the May trial of accused mass murderer Zephen Xaver, cautioned Brunvand to consider the crowded fall court calendar.
“Once you push past October, it becomes an issue,” Estrada said. “Witnesses, experts and anybody else involved with the case in November, December, everybody has plans.”
The worry also includes prospective jurors who make holiday travel plans long before they get a summons to serve.
“Not to say we can’t change people’s plans,” the judge said. “I just don’t know how we do it around holidays, especially with jurors leaving for a couple of days during the holidays.”
Brunvand will file his motion to continue the trial in July, along with a possible motion to limit evidence at trial, he said. He told the judge Thursday that he is nearly finished with depositions, but must still review thousands of pages of documents, transcripts, motions and other evidence, as well as CDs of images and taped witness interviews.
Tenth Judicial Circuit Assistant State Attorney Bonde Johnson told Estrada that he would do whatever he can to assist Brunvand. Johnson said he has compiled all the evidence, including CDs, and other media and indexed it for easy cross referencing. He has provided it to Brunvand.
Brunvand said he also needs more defense discovery, including medical records from the Miami Veterans Administration Medical Center. Ables told arresting officers that he is a Vietnam veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress. He is considered disabled and is a convicted felon on supervised probation.
That earned Ables another charge; in addition to first degree murder of a law enforcement officer, he was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He is also charged with felony cruelty to a cat.