SEBRING – Jury selection for Florida vs. Joseph Ables, the man accused of killing a Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy in 2018, will begin Sept. 16, 2024.

That’s the ruling of Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden, who met Friday morning with Assistant State Attorney Bonde Johnson, who is prosecuting Ables, and Bjorn Brunvand, Ables’ defense lawyer. Though Johnson told Cowden he is ready to go to trial “ASAP,” Brunvand told the judge his schedule is full until late summer 2024.

