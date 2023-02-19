SEBRING – Jury selection for Florida vs. Joseph Ables, the man accused of killing a Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy in 2018, will begin Sept. 16, 2024.
That’s the ruling of Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden, who met Friday morning with Assistant State Attorney Bonde Johnson, who is prosecuting Ables, and Bjorn Brunvand, Ables’ defense lawyer. Though Johnson told Cowden he is ready to go to trial “ASAP,” Brunvand told the judge his schedule is full until late summer 2024.
“I have several large federal cases and capital cases,” Brunvand told Cowden. “I am booked through next summer.”
Cowden plans to summon a thousand jurors, but because the courthouse doesn’t have enough room to accommodate so many, she will bring 200 jurors in on Monday, Sept. 16, then 200 jurors on each of the next four days. The average response rate to jury summonses in the county is about 25 percent, so Cowden believes she’ll have a jury pool of 50 people each day.
The lawyers will then begin the two-week process of picking the jury.
Jurors who are sole caregivers for family members, small business owners who can’t take off work, and others claiming hardship exemptions cannot do so by calling the courthouse. All jurors are expected to be present to state their hardships at jury selection, Cowden said. The court will also keep a record of each juror excusal – jurors of course will not be punished for having hardship cases. It’s to simply keep a record when either side appeals the case.
Once the jury is picked, the actual trial — the state presents its case first, the defense follows – will take about two weeks, Cowden determined Friday. The jury then retires to deliberate the verdict.
If Ables is found guilty, each side will have a week to prepare its argument for the punishment phase. Bonde is seeking the death penalty for Ables; Brunvand will argue for life in prison.
Cowden also suggested that she and the lawyers do a walk-through of the courtrooms to determine which one will serve them best during the trial.
Ables shot and killed deputy William Gentry as the deputy questioned Ables on his screened porch. Gentry was investigating the fatal shooting of a neighbor’s pet cat when Ables fired on him.
If the trial goes, Ables would be the second death penalty trial next year. Jury selection for Florida vs. Zephen Xaver, the county’s other death penalty trial, is scheduled for Jan. 16, 2024. Cowden has created a similar schedule for that case, including summoning 1,000 jurors.
Xaver is accused of shooting five local women in SunTrust Bank on Jan. 23, 2019. He also faces the death penalty. He was to stand trial in May 2022, but his lawyer, Jane Allie McNeill — citing health problems — obtained two continuances.