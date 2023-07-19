Lawyers for Joseph Ables, the county’s other death penalty defendant, will argue for maintaining the unanimous, 12-member jury rule should he face a punishment phase.
In Florida, a unanimous jury must determine guilt, but at least eight jurors must recommend death as punishment, according to Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz.
Meanwhile, Assistant State Attorney Bonde Johnson, who is prosecuting Ables, will argue to have Ables’ fate determined under Florida’s new 8-4 jury rule. The next pretrial status hearing for Florida v. Ables is set for July 28, but a hearing on the motions has not been set, Kromholz said.
Ables, 74, is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting Highlands County Deputy Sheriff William Gentry Jr. in May 2018. Jury selection for his trial is set for Sept. 16, 2024 and is expected to last two weeks. If a jury finds him guilty, there will be a two-week break as lawyers on both sides prepare for the punishment phase. Under the old rules, a unanimous jury must recommend death if Ables is to sit in the electric chair or lay on a gurney to receive a fatal injection.
If only seven jurors recommend death, he will get life in prison.
The Legislature passed a new law in the spring that allows death sentence recommendations on an 8-4 jury vote. The law, which Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed April 20, replaced the previous requirement that only a unanimous jury can recommend death.
Zephen Xaver, who pleaded guilty in October to the 2019 murder of five local women, filed a motion to have his punishment decided under the former, unanimous jury rule. Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden, however, denied that motion and upheld Assistant State Attorney Paul A. Wallace’s motion to have Xaver’s punishment determined under the new 8-4 jury recommendation.
Assistant Public Defender Rachel Roebuck, Xaver’s co-counsel, argued that the new sentencing law that requires fewer jurors to recommend death also increases the likelihood that he will be executed.
Such laws that increase punishment or criminal liability after arrest or conviction – known as ex post facto laws – are banned by the Constitution, she argued.
Wallace argued that the change in the procedure for determining punishment was just that – procedural and did not change the possible punishment Xaver faces.
Johnson’s argument mirrors Wallace’s motion – that the reduction in the number of jurors needed to recommend death is simply procedural and does not increase the punishment Ables’ faces if he’s convicted.
Ables’ lawyer, Debra B. Tuomey, plans to argue that increasing the likelihood that Ables can be executed is unconstitutional. In other words, applying stronger punishment after the fact is illegal.
Lawyers on Florida death penalty cases are filing similar motions with the judges in their circuits, Wallace said. One such case is now in the Florida Supreme Court, which will make a final ruling on the new 8-4 jury rule soon.