TALLAHASSEE — A South Florida abortion clinic is fighting an attempt by state regulators to impose a $41,000 fine over allegations that the clinic did not show that it provided required information to women at least 24 hours before abortions.

The Hialeah clinic, A GYN Diagnostic Center, is challenging the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration in the state Division of Administrative hearings, according to documents filed Monday. The case emerged as the agency also faces an administrative challenge to an attempt to revoke the license of a Pensacola abortion clinic.

Recommended for you