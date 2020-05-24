The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last week of May gives anglers the last two days of the new moon phase which will be improved due to the moon arriving at its highest effect level of the month on Monday. In fact, this entire week will produce higher than average feed ratings due to the stronger lunar effect.
The rainy season weather pattern starts to be consistent this week. This always means very little atmospheric pressure change up or down for extended periods lasting for a week or slightly longer. And wind direction change follows a similar consistent pattern.
This week an east wind will produce speeds in the 10 to 13 mph range today and Monday, but Tuesday through next weekend a perfect fishing wind will occur from the east — 7 to 10 mph.
A much appreciated cold front will drop temperatures 13 degrees starting today and will produce a high of 77 degrees Monday. The normal rainy season thunderstorm activity will occur throughout the day, Monday and Tuesday but only during the afternoons Wednesday through next weekend.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Monday the new moon and the lunar high influence rate which occurs Monday, will keep feed rates in the 6-range or possible higher as fish adjust lower and out from the shallows due to a dropping barometer.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 3:06 p.m. and solar noon at 1:24 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 6-7 from 12-3:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and will diminish slightly to a 6-rating for the week.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today moonrise occurs at 7:59 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:32 a.m. which will create a feed rating of 5-6 from 6-9 a.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and diminishes to a 5-rating for the week.
Prime Monthly Periods: June 2-8, full moon; June 18-24, new moon; July 2-8, full moon, July 17-23, new moon; August 1-5, full moon; August 16-21, new moon..
Seasonal Safety Alert: Alligator mating season occurs from April through August. Males are very aggressive and will attack ‘anything’ which enters their area. Keep pets and children away from waterways. Stay alert.
We now enter the season of “Lightning Strikes”. Lightning is a real threat for Florida anglers. Anglers should have an escape plan when they fish from boat or shoreline. Never take cover under a tree, but instead select a building or vehicle. In fact, you’re better off laying down flat in an open field than to select trees as cover.
If you’re caught in your boat, lay as low as possible, keep the motors in the water to act as grounds. But better yet, use a cell phone app which will alert you to lightning threats as storms develop overhead or nearby. And know you response or escape time to a safe place of cover from where you’re fishing. Time the escape plan and abandon fishing as early as possible…be smart and plan for ‘worst case scenario’.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.35 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) schedule for the lake is, 39.25 feet for the high-level mark and 38 feet for the low-level mark. Both lake level parameters will be gradually lowered to 38.25 feet for a high and 37.50 feetfor a low, in preparation for hurricane season which starts June 1.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) No gates are open.
Access Lake Istokpoga information at Istokpoga.info. SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule links keep you informed.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
