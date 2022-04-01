SEBRING — This is no April Fool’s joke, AccuWeather has predicted an above-normal season in regards to tropical activity. Officially, hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. However, the last seven seasons have seen named storms before the official start.
Accuweather’s team, led by Senior Meteorologist and Lead Hurricane Forecaster Dan Kottlowski of Accuweather.com, predicted 16-20 named storms this season. Of those storms, six to eight are forecast to become hurricanes and three to five of those could be a major hurricane. Major hurricane status is a Category 3 with winds of 111-129 mph on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The forecast shows four to six storms having an impact on the United States of America.
A normal season would include 14 named storms, seven hurricanes with three of those being major and 3.5 having a direct impact on the U.S.
One reason for the above-normal prediction is the presence of a “weak” La Nina, just like in 2021 and the record breaking 2020 seasons. La Nina limits wind shear, which would interfere with storm development. Warm temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean will continue to rise as the season progresses. The forecasters also point to possible strong winds over Africa that could produce tropical waves as the season progresses.
Although it is easy to be complacent after the past few years have also been named above-normal, Kottlowski said this is the time to be preparing, especially in communities that are still recovering from last year’s storms, such as in the Panhandle. Kottlowski said supply chain issues could cause problems for preparations, so start early.
“That’s one of the issues that we’re concerned about,” he said. “Because even when we don’t have a supply chain issue, we tend to run out of plywood very easily.”
He said the problem could be worse this year.
“I think what we’re trying to do is trying to nudge people to get your supplies and get what you need to do to prepare for hurricane season, early. I always tell people don’t wait until the storm’s on the weather map before you start planning, because then it’s panic time,” Kottlowski said.
“You want to have a plan in place that will allow you to do things realistically,” he said.
Not having a plan in place could lead to poor decision making, according to the meteorologist. He said it is important to mitigate your residence and business.
Just like COVID fatigue, Kottlowski thought it was possible for people to be tired of hearing about another rough hurricane season.
“I think what people have to realize is you need to have a plan,” he said. “You do need your kit of supplies that if you have to evacuate, you could take that with you in place. That’s all you need. There’s the other thing that I tell people, you buy a car, and the first thing you do when you buy a car, you buy insurance on the car. It’s not that you think you’re going to have a wreck every year, but that’s for those times in which you are going to have issues with your vehicle safety, with your home or anything else.”
Newcomers to Florida who have not been here for five or more years, do not really know what getting hit with a hurricane is like. Information on storm preparedness can be found on weather.gov under the safety tab. AccuWeather has an app with a storm tracker.
Kottlowski said he would be updating the forecast before June 1.