ATLANTA — Georgia voters didn’t get much of a break from election talk on the day after the Tuesday primary in which Republican Gov. Brian Kemp demolished GOP challenger David Perdue and Democrat Stacey Abrams finally clinched a nomination waiting for her after no other members of her party jumped in.
The Republican Governors Association, a key contributor to Kemp’s victory, launched a television ad attacking Abrams Wednesday. And the state Democratic Party announced the launch of its coordinated campaign that seeks to grab victories in November for Abrams, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and others.
Those were opening moves in what will be a brutal slog of a governor’s race between Abrams and Kemp, a contest that Republican strategist Ryan Mahoney estimated could cost $250 million overall after campaigns and other groups finish spending.
Kemp’s romp, where he won nearly 75% of the Republican vote despite former President Donald Trump’s support of Perdue, made headlines worldwide as proof that Republicans could defy Trump and thrive. And Abrams, once unknown, vaulted to first rank of national Democrats with her 2018 loss to Kemp and subsequent advocacy for voting rights.
Kemp is eager to tie Abrams to President Joe Biden in this year’s rematch, seeking to drag her down with the weight of the Democratic president’s unpopularity.
“She has embraced the disastrous Biden agenda at every single turn,” Kemp told supporters Tuesday in his victory speech.
Abrams, meanwhile, wants to make the campaign all about the shortcomings in Kemp’s record, repeating multiple times in a Tuesday news conference that Kemp “doesn’t care about the people of Georgia.”
Kemp, Perdue, Abrams and their supporters combined to spend more than $20 million in the primary. A new Georgia state law allows individuals to make unlimited contributions to Kemp and Abrams, which could bring saturate screens with a summer of negativity, as each tries to blacken the other’s reputation.
Georgia politics, once sleepy and Republican-dominated, have never settled down since 2018, and the intensity is clearly driving voter interest. More than 1.9 million Georgians cast ballots in the primaries. Republican turnout of nearly 1.2 million topped the previous 2020 record, while Democratic turnout of more than 700,000, despite few compelling races, topped the 2018 midterm record, but not the 2020 record.
Abrams on Tuesday promised to keep expanding what she called “one of the most impressive apparatuses for voter engagement.”
“This is going to be an expensive race,” Abrams said. “But our investment is not going to be in tit-for-tat politics. It’s going to be in making sure that every Georgia voter knows how to vote, knows why to vote and knows where to vote. And we’re going to give them a reason to vote.”
It’s that reason to vote, linking politics to everyday lives, that underlies Abrams’ approach to organizing groups of once marginal voters and pushing up their participation.
“When people choose not to vote, it’s because they don’t feel as though it’s important or connected to their lives,” said Lauren Groh-Wargo, Abrams’ campaign manager, in an interview last week.
Kemp, who won in 2018 by turning out Republicans at unprecedented numbers, also pledges to ratchet up his efforts.
“We got to knock doors like we’ve never knocked before,” Kemp said Tuesday. “We got to make more phone calls. We got to talk to more of our friends and our neighbors.”