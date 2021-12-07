SEBRING — Jury selection for accused child molestor Timothy Lynn Hero was to start Monday morning, but a critical defense expert failed to appear.
Hero’s defense lawyer, Peter Brewer, told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada Monday morning that process servers could not find licensed mental health counselor Roberta Matos to issue her a summons to appear Monday. Matos has already given sworn testimony in a deposition, so her willingness to participate is not an issue with the court.
The problem, Brewer told Estrada, is that a summons his process server took to Matos’ address in Davenport “was unexecuted due to someone new living in the house.”
After reminding lawyers that the case is more than four years old due to COVID-19 and other issues, Estrada reluctantly rescheduled the trial’s new start date in the first week of January. The sides will meet for a jury status hearing in December.
“Yes, it’s very frustrating,” Estrada said good-humoredly. “But Mr. Brewer is showing me good cause, his client is anxious to go to trial.”
According to the arrest affidavit, Hero and the alleged victim had spoken during the family’s previous trips to the store. Then, in July 2017, as her family shopped for groceries, the little girl struck up a conversation with Hero. He then invited the victim into the employee-only area of the store, according to the arrest affidavit. A video camera allegedly recorded Hero walking her through the two-way swinging doors that led to a stock room. He then allegedly kissed her and groped her, then, prosecutors say, offered her $20 to enter the men’s room. She agreed and the two went to the stall furthest from the bathroom door. He allegedly molested her in the stall.
However, the victim’s family will now wait for another trial, which will begin after the New Year.