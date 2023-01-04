SEBRING — A judge ordered Drew Fellin, scheduled to stand trial next week on charges from 2020 of fleeing and eluding a police officer and driving on a suspended license, to prove he is positive for COVID-19 or face the consequences.
Fellin, who has failed to appear in court in the past several months, has instead called in over the virtual court TEAMS network. The practice angers judges who often order the arrest of defendants who fail to show.
Fellin, who appeared virtually from Colorado last month instead of being in court in-person, told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada that he didn’t have airfare to return to Florida for his court appearance. Estrada then ordered Fellin to be present in the courtroom Wednesday to discuss his upcoming trial. But Fellin again called in over the online court platform, leaving Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden, who now oversees Fellin’s case, to ask the Avon Park resident why he wasn’t in court as Estrada ordered.
Fellin’s lawyer told Cowden his client had tested positive for COVID-19 and did not want to expose anyone.
Highlands Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo, who is scheduled to try Fellin next week, told Cowden that he could not learn where Fellin was, whether in Colorado or elsewhere.
“I do not trust Mr. Fellin,” Castillo told the judge. “I think he is in Highlands County.”
Cowden then asked Fellin where he was.
“I’m in Tampa,” he said. He told the judge he was driving toward Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, which is actually in Orlando.
Castillo suggested Fellin take another COVID-19 test on Wednesday and present the results to the court to prove he had the virus.
Cowden agreed. She then ordered Fellin to take a COVID-19 test, drive to the courthouse, and give it to a bailiff so she can examine the test results in her chambers while he waits outside.
“I want you to sit in your car and wait outside just in case,” Cowden told him. As of late Wednesday afternoon, Fellin had not shown up at the courthouse with a new COVID-19 test.
If Fellin fails to follow Cowden’s order to provide an updated COVID-19 test, he can be arrested for failure to appear or charged with contempt of court. Jury selection for his trial begins Monday at 8:30 a.m.
On Thursday, Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz said Fellin had not yet produced the COVID test.
"We have not yet received proof of a COVID test for Fellin," he said. "If he does not produce that we will ask for (his arrest)."
Estrada has also ordered the court to not accept any plea agreements from Fellin in this case.
Court records show that Fellin has a history of fleeing and eluding police, drug convictions, and battery arrests going back to 2002.