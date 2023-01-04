SEBRING — A judge ordered Drew Fellin, scheduled to stand trial next week on charges from 2020 of fleeing and eluding a police officer and driving on a suspended license, to prove he is positive for COVID-19 or face the consequences.

Fellin, who has failed to appear in court in the past several months, has instead called in over the virtual court TEAMS network. The practice angers judges who often order the arrest of defendants who fail to show.

