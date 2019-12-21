An attempt has been made by people who want America to go socialist to make an attempt to overthrow our nation.
The Democratic party has used your tax dollars in this attempt of an overthrow. The Democratic party should be made to refund the entire cost of the impeachment.
The party has not been representing the American people. They have voided their contract with the American people. All Americans should ask all Democrats who promoted this impeachment not be allowed a pension paid by the American taxpayer, so as to reimburse the tax system.
In the future, all public officials proven to have lobbies for their own benefit should be removed from office and never allowed to run for any public office, local state or federal. This should have been law from the get-go.
The penalty should also be 10 years in prison. Example, former Vice President Joe Biden. Also, the need for term limits for all public officials. The right to lobby has corrupted most all public officials. The Democrats have voided their contracts and must impeached and lose their pensions.
Billie Jewett
Sebring