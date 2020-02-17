SEBRING – What started as a DIY project turned out to be a nightmare for an elderly man and his son; thankfully, they were not injured. Several units from the Highlands County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire at the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard after the call was dispatched at about 6:30 p.m.
According to HCFR Chief Marc Bashoor, the man was attempting to remove old paint with a portable torch. He got too close to combustibles and the attic caught on fire. He also said the age of the home caused some difficulty in putting the fire out because of the plaster and lathing.
As the first fire personnel on the scene, he was able to calm the senior who was also attempting to go into his home.
The fire took about 45 minutes to put out and crews were on the scene for another hour controlling hot spots. The American Red Cross assisted the homeowner and his son. Bashoor said when he left the scene the power was off and the house was uninhabitable. The fire was ruled accidental.
HCFR units from DeSoto City, West Sebring were on scene and the City of Sebring was called in for mutual aid also.
Polk County units were asked to cover the north end of Highlands County and Lorida and Leisure Lakes were on call to the south of the county.