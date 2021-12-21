SEBRING — A senior citizen was flown to a trauma hospital after she was pinned under her vehicle in the parking lot at Sebring Plaza on Monday afternoon. Her injuries were non-life threatening, according to Sebring Police Department’s Public Information Officer Commander Curtis Hart.
Hart said the investigation was ongoing at press time so not many details were known. The woman, presumably in her 80s, exited her vehicle and somehow was run over by her car, which pinned her.
The woman told police her car was being robbed. However, Hart said there is no evidence of that scenario. Hart said it was possible the woman got out of the car with the gear still in reverse and it ran her over.