LAKE PLACID — William Sussman didn’t see it coming until it was too late.
Moments after putting his dog in his Honda SUV, the Fort Myers resident drove a short distance down Harris Road and into the path of a southbound South Central Florida Express train.
Whether or not Sussman was preoccupied as he crossed the tracks, perhaps trying to calm his pet down (they hadn’t seen each other for weeks), the tragic June accident killed a beloved pet and put the owner in a coma.
It was not the first near-fatal, train-vehicle collision on that section of tracks south of Lake Placid. On an early Wednesday afternoon in March 2018, Danny Phypers drove a Case tractor pulling a 16-foot wide box blade across the tracks on an unpaved shell road.
That’s when a southbound train pulling 2,700 tons of rock slammed into him.
Phypers was hurt so badly that he had to be airlifted to Tampa General Hospital. Initial reports said the train was going 39 mph when it hit the front of the tractor. To get an idea of how hard he was hit, the impact spun the tall, 17,000-pound tractor, bent the front right axle, turned the tires beneath the chassis, and snapped the tractor’s driveshaft.
U.S. Sugar maintains the tracks
The stretch of tracks from downtown Lake Placid south to State Road 70 and beyond to Clewiston on Lake Okeechobee are owned by the U.S. Sugar Corporation. The company’s South Central Florida Express – which plowed into Sussman’s vehicle – transports sugar, citrus products, fertilizer, farm equipment and other agricultural freight year-round. The line ties into Florida’s East Coast and CSX’s tracks, connecting the entire region.
Once out of Lake Placid, the tracks skirt orange groves, large fields, and neighborhoods along State Road 8. In fact, U.S. 27, State Road 8, and U.S. Sugar’s tracks all run parallel.
Harris Road is one of several rural road crossings south of Lake Placid; others include Sunset Terrace Drive, Lake Mirror Drive, Old State Road 8, Bear Pointe Road, and a couple of unnamed shell road crossings, such as the one Phypers was crossing when he was hit.
Anyone turning right off U.S. 27 onto Harris Road must cross the tracks to get to Lakeshore Resort, private vacation rentals, and single-family homes on Lake Placid lake’s eastern shore.
Though the crossing is marked with a cross-arm sign that warns drivers to stop and look for oncoming trains, residents who use Harris Road to access their homes and the lake have asked for something more at that crossing to alert drivers.
Victim had no warning
William “Bill” Brantley II, a local developer and School Board of Highlands County member, is familiar with the dangerous rail crossings in the south end of the county. He built the homes in Bear Pointe, a lakeside community south of Harris Road, and also owns Lakeshore Resort Motel on the eastern shore of Lake Placid. Overgrown vegetation near those unmarked, rural crossings gave drivers little time to see oncoming trains.
He remembers the day Phypers was injured so badly. Phypers was on a shell road that came off SR 8 and crossed the tracks into the groves beyond.
“Danny got hit right there, north of Bear Pointe Boulevard where a shell road crosses the tracks,” Brantley says. “Because he didn’t have line of sight, he had no warning.”
According to Brantley, reduced line of sight translates into reduced reaction time for other drivers who have nearly been hit at the crossings. U.S. Sugar has maintained the rights of way along its tracks in the years since Phypers, whose family owns Happiness Farms caladiums, was hit by the train.
Line of sight is also important to those who drive trains. Trevor Roberts, the man hired to do the job this spring, said he cleared trees and brush at crossings all the way to Clewiston. Using bush-clearing machinery, Roberts cut back bushes and small trees along the approach to rail crossings along Heartland Boulevard and Interlake Boulevards in Lake Placid, as well as crossings farther south.
Sussman’s accident occurred after Roberts cleared vegetation to restore line of sight at Harris Road, so others suggest Sussman had been preoccupied. Sussman did not return calls seeking comment.
Residents want stop sign at Harris Road tracks
That’s why Brantley and others want the Highlands County Engineering Department to at least install a stop sign at the Harris Road rail intersection. He has seen too many drivers roll over the tracks without stopping and looking. It becomes a habit, just another bump in the road.
Brantley knows the cost of an active railroad crossing warning system. When he helped build Bear Pointe in 2002, the county installed an active system to warn residents of that neighborhood of oncoming trains. The system uses sensors that tell it when a train is approaching. When the arms come down, the red lights blink, and the bell clangs, it leaves little doubt that a train is approaching. The cost of that system nearly 20 years ago? $130,000.
The warning at Harris Road is passive; it relies on a round, metallic sign with crossed arms to indicate a railroad crossing. Kevin Manning, president of the Lakeshore Homeowners Association, also wants a stop sign there to help drivers remember to stop. He almost got hit by a train on that curve before the vegetation was cut down to increase sight distance.
“Mine (close call) was a matter of having a limited sight line,” Manning said. “When I pulled up to the tracks, I could see there was no train, but as I pulled forward and got on top of the tracks, there was an oncoming train 200 yards out.”
Though Roberts’ work has made the crossing safer, Manning says a stop sign could force drivers to stop and think before crossing the tracks.
“The people that have lived here for 30-plus years are so accustomed to the crossing that it’s rare that any of them stop, they just roll across the tracks.”
Train engineers are required to blow their horns as they approach crossings, but whether drivers can hear them is a different matter. A stop sign could provide a visual clue to drivers who can’t hear the horn, Manning said.
“I can see the train, but I have yet to hear the horn while I’m in the car. It’s not the fault of the train or the conductor; cars are more soundproof than ever. If I’m standing outside and they sound the horn, I can hear them almost all the way into town.”
Concerned about family
Brantley bought the Lakeshore Resort Motel in 2006; his guests – and family members – have to cross the tracks to reach the resort, as do others accessing the lake. Brantley had asked county officials to install a stop sign at the rail crossing before June 30, when the train hit Sussman’s SUV.
“With my family crossing those tracks, I was concerned,” Brantley said. “I went to the county Engineering Department in Sebring and spoke to [the director] about putting a stop sign there. Even if people don’t see the small railroad sign, with a stop sign at least they’re going to yield and look both ways.”
When there was no movement, Brantley, who is often in the Engineering Department to obtain building permits, asked for a stop sign a second time.
“I asked if it was a possibility,” he said. “I know how expensive the lit crossings are, if they could just put a stop sign up there it would help save people. He (former director) said he’d check into it,” Brantley said. “But we never heard back. And there were more close calls.”
Though county officials don’t have a record of Brantley’s stop sign request, they suggest residents call the Engineering Department and formally request one.
“After the request is received, a study is conducted to establish the feasibility and need,” spokeswoman Gloria Rybinski said.
Then one afternoon, Brantley saw the flashing lights of emergency vehicles surrounding the railroad crossing at Harris Road. He stopped to watch the rescue operation and saw Sussman’s crushed Honda Pilot, which the train had crushed and pushed to the side a hundred feet south of the crossing. The train had stopped a hundred yards down the tracks.
The sound of the metallic boom was loud enough for a kayaker on the other side of the lake to hear it. She and local residents watched as two law enforcement officers struggled to carry a body bag containing Sussman’s heavy dog from the scene.
“I saw the ambulance and I was there to make sure it wasn’t any of our residents or renters who got hit,” Brantley said. “I just feel the cost of a stop sign is minimal, just to get people to slow down. I understand the cost of a crossing gate and the cost of maintaining it. A stop sign would cost virtually nothing.”
On a quiet, sunny morning in August, Joe Jordan was enjoying a walk with his dog just yards from the tracks where Sussman’s car came to rest.
“Since the wreck, I hear the horns all the time. They do it regularly now.”
Another resident said the train operators “lay on those horns all the way from Lake Placid.”