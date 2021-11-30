”Accomplishments” are significant
You speak of the “significant accomplishments” of the president in only 10 months. Let’s list them.
Afghanistan – left billions of US equipment behind along with thousands of visa holders while bringing in 82,000 without any vetting at all.
Went from being energy independent (and a net exporter) to begging OPEC to pump more oil.
$1.5 trillion for “infrastructure” of which only 10% goes to infrastructure, the rest goes to Democrat pet projects.
Inflation at a record high in the last 30-plus years.
And let’s not forget his best. 1.4 million illegals across our southern border along with an estimated 800,000 “got aways” that we all pay for.
Yes, these are all significant accomplishments.
So please, please, please, let us all know how we can all have the same rosy outlook as you.
Arthur Brand
Avon Park