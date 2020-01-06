Let me start by posing one simple question: Is asking your local government to prevent economic stagnation a form of entitlement or a form of accountability? The simple answer is that doing so is truly a form of accountability.
Therefore, assuming that I have been taught in school that the local government must answer to my every need is a false assumption. What I have been taught in various higher level history and government classes is that the government is here to serve the very same people that elected it.
When the economy of the United States plummeted during the Great Depression, President Franklin D. Roosevelt responded with economic programs and policies under the New Deal. After the 2008 Housing Crisis and the Great Recession, the national government regulated the industries that caused the terrible economic period. While the issue surrounding new businesses and recreational activities is surely not as serious as these economic disasters, it shows that government has a role in the economy. Highlands County has a large number of officials that can bring businesses and even an Economic Development Council, that to its credit has brought the Nucor Steel Plant to Polk Country.
These offices and councils are full of great people that I have been blessed to personally converse with, but I truly feel they can do better. This is my form of holding our local government accountable, not feeling entitled to be babysat. They can and should continue to attract new and larger businesses to help the county grow in a way that benefits all of its citizens, young and old.
Times continue to change, and the future homeowners and heads of family are looking for different things in the places they choose to settle in. When I attended an Economic Development Council meeting over the summer, there were three people that chose to speak that were not on the council: myself, a mother with two kids, and a real estate agent. The real estate agent, which I was unable to reach her at the time of the writing, told the Economic Development Council that she had various wealthy clients that wanted to move into the area. One of these clients was a successful doctor and a significant income, something that could contribute to the tax base. This client chose not to move here for one simple reason: there was nothing for the children to do. This was not an isolated case; it happened over and over again.
We lose individuals that can contribute massively to the county due to a concern labeled as the “entitlement mentality.” While I completely understand that generations before me have not found the need for more recreational activities, but times have changed and the future of this county has a different mentality.
By calling on our local government to solve this issue and prevent my generation from abandoning this county, I am not doing what “anti-freedom advocates” want me to do. On the contrary, I am using the very same liberties that our Founding Framers gave us, the ones I was taught about in my Advanced Placement government class and my Honors world history class. I am exercising my freedom of speech by talking at various governmental meetings and advocating for this issue. I am exercising freedom of the press by writing in this column every Monday. At the end of the day, using my Constitutional liberties to bring a solution to an ongoing problem will not create a socialist government. The anticipated outcome is a government held accountable that will respond better to the needs of the people.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.