SEBRING — A team of assessors from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) will electronically examine all aspects of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services on Aug. 4-6, 2020. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office has to comply with approximately 250 standards in order to receive accredited status. Many of the standards are critical to life, health and safety issues.
As part of the assessment, agency members and the general public are invited to offer comments to the assessment team. A copy of the standards manual is available through www.flaccreditation.org.
For more information regarding CFA or for persons wishing to offer written comments about the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office ability to meet the standards of accreditation, please write: CFA, P.O. Box 1489, Tallahassee, Florida 32302, or email to flaccreditation@fdle.state.fl.us.
The Accreditation Program manager for Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is Jeannine West. She said the assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar agencies. The assessors will review written materials and interview individuals.
Once the Commission’s assessors complete their review of the agency, they report back to the full Commission, which will then determine if the agency is to receive accredited status. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office accreditation is valid for three years. Verification by the team that Highlands County Sheriff’s Office meets the Commission’s standards is part of a voluntary process to gain or maintain accreditation — a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence, Sheriff Paul Blackman said.