Britain US Lockerbie Suspect

Honor guards carry the colors of the United States as relatives and friends of the victims of the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 gather around the memorial cairn at Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Va., Dec. 21, 2014, during a memorial service to mark the 26th anniversary of the bombing of the Pan Am Flight 103 that crashed over Lockerbie, Scotland.

 MANUEL BALCE CENETA/AP FILE PHOTO

WASHINGTON — A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington, the Justice Department said Sunday.

The arrest of Abu Agela Masud Kheir Al-Marimi is a significant milestone in the decades-old investigation into the attack that killed 259 people in the air and 11 on the ground. American authorities in December 2020 announced charges against Masud, who was in Libyan custody at the time. Though he is the third Libyan intelligence official charged in the U.S. in connection with the attack, he would be the first to appear in an American courtroom for prosecution.

