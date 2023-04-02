The early hurricane season predictions by Accuweather were released on Thursday and forecasters are predicting the 2023 season will be “near the historical average” and have 11-15 named storms. Meteorologists are urging Floridians to prepare now, even though the official start of the season is June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

Don’t let the word “average” lull you into a false sense of security. Forecasters say we could see activity similar to 2022’s season. While technically it “near normal in terms of storms, “it was also the third costliest on record, thanks in large part to Hurricane Ian, according to Accuweather. Thankfully, forecasters believe we will have less activity than the record-setting 2020 and robust 2021.

Recommended for you