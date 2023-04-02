The early hurricane season predictions by Accuweather were released on Thursday and forecasters are predicting the 2023 season will be “near the historical average” and have 11-15 named storms. Meteorologists are urging Floridians to prepare now, even though the official start of the season is June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.
Don’t let the word “average” lull you into a false sense of security. Forecasters say we could see activity similar to 2022’s season. While technically it “near normal in terms of storms, “it was also the third costliest on record, thanks in large part to Hurricane Ian, according to Accuweather. Thankfully, forecasters believe we will have less activity than the record-setting 2020 and robust 2021.
Accuweather forecasters say that of the 11-15 named storms, four to eight will become hurricanes. Of those hurricanes, one to three will become major hurricanes. A major hurricane is rated as a Category 3 with minimum winds of 111 mph to a Category 5, with wind speeds of 157 mph. For perspective, Ian made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane.
Accuweather’s Senior Meteorologist and Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski also predicted two to four storms will directly impact the United States and its territories. Forecasters said, based on a 30 year average, a typical season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, four major hurricanes and four direct impacts to the states. States at most risk for direct impacts are, not surprisingly, Florida through the Carolinas, Kattlowski said.
While the official season is two months away, it is not uncommon for tropical storms to form in May. Over the past few years, this has been the case, causing officials to consider changing the official start date. They have not made any changes for this season.
Colorado State University also has storm predictions annually. Its first forecast will be released on April 13. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will be releasing its predictions on May 35, per Meteorologist Ross Giarrtano, National Weather Service Tampa Bay.
As seasoned Floridians know, predictions aren’t set in stone and Mother Nature has a mind of her own. The big takeaway, is it only takes one storm to bring destruction into your life. One only has to turn their eyes to Ft. Myers and even Arcadia to see the devastation a single storm can bring. Highlands County was affected to a lesser degree by Ian but took a beating in 2017 with Hurricane Irma.
No one can stop a hurricane but its effects can be mitigated by being prepared. Purchasing non-perishables early, especially when they are on sale, can lessen the ding to wallets. Gather hurricane supplies early and beat the mad dash only to find empty shelves.
For emergency planning information visit Floridadisaster.org and click on the “Plan & Prepare” tab.