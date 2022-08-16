LAS VEGAS — Chelsea Gray had 33 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and Las Vegas wrapped up the best regular-season record in the WNBA, defeating Seattle 109-100 in a regular-season finale on Sunday.
Kelsey Plum, who had 23 points for the Aces, scored seven points in the final minute. Her 3-pointer with 58 seconds left put Las Vegas up by six and she added two more field goals as the Aces (26-10) clinched the top seed in the playoffs.
Seattle’s Jewell Loyd scored a career-high 38 points that included 8 of 14 from 3-point distance. The Storm (22-14) made 18 3-pointers.
A’Ja Wilson had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Aces and Riquna Williams scored 11 points. Gray was 10-for-15 from the field and 11-for-11 from the free throw line where the Aces made 20 of 24 as a team. Seattle was 6-for-7 from the line.
Breanna Stewart had 21 points and 15 rebounds for the Storm and Gabby Williams added 11 points.
Briann January’s 3-pointer with about two minutes left in the third quarter put the Storm up by 10 before Las Vegas closed the period with a 12-0 run to lead 78-76 heading to the fourth.
Las Vegas defeated Chicago and Seattle in consecutive games to clinch the top playoff spot, having defeated the defending champion Sky 89-78 on Thursday.
Seattle was already assured of the No. 4 seed and will open the playoffs at home against No. 5 Washington on Thursday.
The Aces’ opening-round opponent will be eighth-seeded Phoenix, with the series beginning Wednesday in Las Vegas.
NEW YORK LIBERTY MAKE PLAYOFFS
NEW YORK — Former Seattle Storm forward Natasha Howard scored 18 points and hit a big 3-pointer in the final minute as New York defeated Atlanta 87-83, sending the Liberty to the WNBA playoffs. With New York leading 80-79 in a back-and-forth fourth quarter, Howard hit a 24-footer to put the Liberty up by four with 55 seconds remaining. Later, Sabrina Ionescu and Howard both made two free throws for New York and the Liberty led by six before Atlanta’s Aari McDonald made a layup to close out the scoring. The Liberty will be the seventh seed and play No. 2 Chicago in the first round.
LOS ANGELES — Marina Mabrey scored 27 points, Teaira McCowan added 24, and playoff-bound Dallas rode a 41-point second quarter to a 116-88 victory over Los Angeles in a regular-season finale. The second-quarter blitz included an 18-0 run and the Wings finished the first half with a 66-29 lead on 74% shooting from the field. Tyasha Harris had her first career double-double for Dallas, combining 18 points with a career-high 11 assists. Kayla Thornton added 15 points and Allisha Gray scored 14. Brittney Sykes scored 35 points, the only starter in double figures for Los Angeles.
The Sparks (13-23) finished the regular season with nine losses in their final 10 games.
Dallas was locked in as the No. 6 seed in the playoffs against No. 3 Connecticut. The series begins on Thursday in Connecticut.
Wednesday’s two games will be No. 5 Washington at No. 4 Seattle and No. 8 Phoenix at No. 1 Las Vegas.
On Thursday, No. 6 Dallas will visit Connecticut and No. 7 New York travels to Chicago.