SEBRING — Sometimes you meet someone, and you just know the person has a servant’s heart. And then you see the good work they do, and you know the community is better because of it.
We want you to meet Cynthia Acevedo, the Healthy Families program manager. She knew from an early age that she wanted to help people.
“I believe I am called to make a positive impact wherever I go and with whomever I am with,” Acevedo said. “Whether at work, home or church, I strive to be a light, offer hope, a helping hand and pay forward what has been given onto me.”
Acevedo began working for the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners over 13 years ago when she was hired as the first family assessment worker for the Healthy Families program; she was the second person hired, coming on after the first program manager. She has been in her current role as program manager since July 2013.
Healthy Families Highlands is a division of the Community Programs department of the Highlands County BCC. It has a staff of eight and its goal is to help parents provide the safe and stable environments children need for healthy growth and development.
The program serves up to 92 families annually. More than 1,800 families have been served since Healthy Families Highlands began its work in our community in 2007.
“I have seen the program grow up,” she said.
So, what is her day like? As program manager, Acevedo’s responsibilities are varied and far-reaching. They include fostering cooperative relationships in the community with other similarly mission-oriented organizations, ensuring the program’s grant-funded options comply with governing standards, and conducting home visits when faced with staff turnover.
“There are some days where I am in the ‘zone’ compiling reports and analyzing data while other days you can find me facilitating a fun team meeting or providing support to my staff,” she said.
Not one day is the same, Acevedo says, and she is the person responsible for the day-to-day-operations of a program, that is, in her words, “an amazing, life-changing family support and coaching program.”
She has a lot of experience working with community partners to help meet the needs of families in Highlands County, including serving on various boards and committees like Heartland For Children and Healthy Start. As the program manager, Acevedo is the board chair of the Healthy Families Advisory Board, which meets quarterly and is a sub-committee of the Children Services Council.
The advisory board promotes child and family wellness events, including an annual school supply drive as well as providing families with a Thanksgiving meal or children with a Christmas gift.
“The impact of these efforts has been that of hope and relief,” Acevedo said. “It is clear to me that it takes a village to raise a child and the more we can join forces to work toward a healthier Highlands County is a win in my book!”
We asked her what is commonly misunderstood about her job? “That Healthy Families is the same as DCF [Department of Children and Families],” she said.
While Healthy Families also serves families and is concerned with the well-being of children, its goal is to connect families with resources and provide parents and caregivers with the tools and skills needed to strengthen their family and help them be the best parent/caregiver they can be, she said.
When it comes to work accomplishments, Acevedo says what makes her most proud is that she gets to manage a program that is making a difference.
“Truth be told, without my staff and the support of my leaders, I could not be where I am today and for that I am grateful,” she said. “We are in the business of empowering others to find the gold within; to heal and break unhealthy cycles and build protective factors that will have positive impacts now and for generations to come.”
Reflecting a strong similarity with her professional work, Acevedo is involved in her local church as part of its praise and worship team, its children’s ministry, and community outreach initiatives that help provide a cooked Thanksgiving meal, groceries, clothing and household items to those in need.
A servant’s heart helping to make our community better.
“I feel most proud that I have spent the past 13 years of my life in a job that I love, which has ultimately allowed me to help improve the lives of children and families in the community my family and I love and live in,” Acevedo said.