As you know, an acronym is a word or name formed from the initial components of a longer name or phrase, usually using individual initial letters, as in NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration).
Do school children take a class on acronyms? When did all this start? I really don't know or it just happened when I was just too busy to notice! I think it started with computers or cell phones but I'm just not sure. LOL was one I first remembered I think and I guess you can just make up a meaning like laugh out loud, lots of luck, lots of love, and it could go on and on. How about WHO (World Health Organization)?
I'm a curious person but I understand how much I don't know and I'm certainly not a member of Mensa International. It seems easy to quote abbreviations for universities like OSU (Ohio State University) and other schools seem to be no problem.
Back in the 1980s I worked in a dental office with an assistant with the initials AQP after her name (Acquired Qualified Person) or (Advanced Qualification Program) What? And don't get me started on those wonderful medical folks with badges and acronyms that follow their name. I think it would be nice if you just ask what the initials stand for and most likely they are proud of their accomplishments and would be happy to tell you.
Most communities have a sign at the entrance with announcements all listed in acronyms like HOA meeting (Home Owners Association) and the list goes on for you to decipher.
I'm not complaining about acronyms because I enjoy word puzzles, however, I'm amazed at how often they are used.
HAWD (have a wonderful day).
Phyllis Hoffer
Sebring