Recently I was asked to be a part of an online class sharing ideas about aviation, airport operations, and aviation education and youth development. We have been asked to share our program and process of our community aviation education partnership many times, so it was not an unusual request. What was different was this time we were working with the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT).
I knew Trinidad was in the Caribbean, but not exactly where it was. My latest awareness of the Caribbean was from watching Wheel of Fortune and seeing what islands were hosting their contestants’ giveaway trips. I never saw Trinidad during the show, so I pulled up a map of the Caribbean. Trinidad and Tobago are located far south just off the coast of Venezuela.
Trevor Benjamin, senior instructor – aviation, The University of Trinidad and Tobago has been working with Mike Willingham, executive director of the Sebring Regional Airport, to develop the course. I was asked to share what we are doing with our aviation education and youth development efforts. Scott Carkeet, Sebring Regional Airport manager, shared the ins and outs of airport operations.
I learned that interest in aviation and aerospace is common among youth and young adults. Dreams and curiosity are universal. What is very different is access and a way to make the dreams come true. Scott and I enjoyed interacting with Professor Benjamin and his students and answering many questions about what we do here in the United States and our personal flying experiences.
A common question was “How do I get involved?” Options and opportunities here in the U.S. are greater even though many of our airports are fenced. We can still make contact with pilots and aviation businesses by a phone call, email or visit to look at volunteering or find other ways to get involved. We have widespread high school STEM programs that are now doing more with aviation and aerospace. The Experimental Aviation Association (EAA) over the last 25 years has flown over 2 million youth with their Young Eagles program. The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) has developed a comprehensive high school aviation curriculum used in hundreds of schools across the U.S. It is not hard for anyone to find a flight school to learn how to fly. We have three here in Sebring.
We are blessed in the U.S. to have the freedom to fly most anywhere at any time with our general aviation personal aircraft. It is easy to take that freedom for granted. Many of us just don’t know any different until we learn about aviation in other countries. We have a national airspace system that has grown with the aviation pioneers and the freedom to fly. Although there are fewer small public airports than there were 20 years ago, there are still thousands my little Cessna 150 “Buttercup” can take me to if I want to go. All I have to do is conduct a pre-flight, get a free weather briefing, plan my course, top off the fuel tanks, and take off.
Flight training is often difficult in other countries, and many students will come to the U.S. for flight training, especially if they have dreams of commercial aviation. Many countries do not have the robust national airspace system that we have. Spur of the moment flights just don’t happen as permission and flight plans are required in advance and approval is never a sure thing. Access for the general public to airports is much harder, and it was a common issue with the UTT students. They are on the outside of the fence looking in.
Another issue is the change in attitudes and support as governmental administrations change in Trinidad and Tobago. One time there is support and enthusiasm for developing aviation, and the next administration does a 180 on support and programs come to a screeching halt, or are much more difficult to keep going. Challenges are there, but Professor Benjamin is moving ahead with his UTT aviation program and we are glad to help. Dedication and passion can overcome many issues, it might just take a bit longer. One step at a time.
I hope the UTT students received something of value from our session. I know I did as I saw the enthusiasm and interest in the students. I also gained a healthy appreciation for all the aviation resources we have available to us in the United States.
Maybe sometime in the near future when our COVID issues are more stable, I’ll update my passport and be able to visit UTT and see the student’s passion and enthusiasm in person. At least I now know where it is in the Caribbean.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.