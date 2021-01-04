Since its birth, America has weathered some dark periods. World wars, pandemic and seedy government have sent our nation reeling, but we have come through and our democracy stands.
The most recent test to face us has been the efforts of states, led by Texas, to overturn the will of the people and to reverse the outcome of a national presidential election. The tin pot Attorney General of the third largest state thought it would be a good idea to sue other states because he didn't like the way they voted. Fortunately the Supreme Court told them to take a hike.
More recently, Texas Representative Louie Gohmert actually sued in an effort to give Mike Pence absolute power on Jan. 6 to summarily declare Mr. Trump the winner. This flagrant disregard for the national vote and a loss of 60 lawsuits seeking to reverse the election count proves how low sore losers can sink. Such actions are a direct attack on America's democracy and it's distressing how the Trump Glee Club thinks this is OK.
These treasonous actions cannot be ignored. I'm sorry some of you don't like the election outcome, but that's how it goes. Traitors who would attack the very fiber of America are nothing more than criminal radicals. If Texas and others are so dismayed over the election results then by all means, secede and set up your own kingdom.
Texas seceded once before. Perhaps they should have left well enough alone.
Horace Markley
Sebring