Just because someone is older does not mean they are wiser. If they have not learned from their experiences they are unlikely to gain wisdom. Wisdom is knowledge through experience, not age, but experience inherently comes with age, age not always referring only to the elderly. Minors have limited or no experience, therefore lack wisdom, other than teeth.
In order to attract new business an open-minded "apolitical" task force, concentrating on what the community will and will not support, might be helpful. What are our community resources; what services can we provide; how do we keep the industry, business and economic activities we have; improve the community we live in; encourage local entrepreneurs to start new businesses; attract outside income. The most difficult task will be recruiting new business and residents. Only a person who is positive about the community will be able to sell its lifestyle and good points.
If a business were interested in locating to our small community I think they would be satisfied with our economic infrastructure. They may consider the cost of living, consumer habits, services provided, tax incentives, demographics, local market customs, to name a few. The existence or not of activities for young people would not likely be in the equation.
Also keep in mind that not all people relocating to our community have children and some are not interested in major changes and like it just the way it is, one of the reasons they moved here. Wouldn't it be great if all the Lakeshore Mall shops were occupied?
B.A. Wheaton
Sebring