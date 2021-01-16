Last week, we saw people behaving horribly in our nation’s Capitol. I said online that I didn’t care where you stood on the election, such acts were wrong. I stand by that statement.
If you want to see people behaving badly, you don’t have to look very far. Social media is filled with examples of bad behavior. Driving down U.S. 27 here in Sebring will reveal a number of people who apparently forgot to bring their manners at home. It’s enough to drive one bonkers (pun unintended).
So, when I came across a story that showed the opposite – people acting right, looking out for each other – I was encouraged. Sure, it doesn’t change other’s bad behavior, but it tells me it’s not universal. Some people still know how to behave.
The story, which I read at www.foxnews.com, involves 80-year-old Evelyn Topper, who lives in California. After getting drinks in a coffee shop, she got home and realized that her wallet was missing.
Like anyone else would be, she was quite upset. I’ve lost a wallet, and I know the panic that sets in when that happens.
It turns out that Topper’s wallet wound up in a nearby Dumpster, where it was found by 57-year-old Sean Currey, a homeless man who has been living out of his car for a good deal of the pandemic.
While he admits briefly being tempted to use the credit cards, his better nature took over. He found Topper’s contact information in her wallet and let her know he’d found it.
“I would want someone to do the same thing for me if I lost my wallet,” he told The Washington Post.
A relieved Topper and Currey met up and he returned the wallet, while she gave him some money as thanks.
Normally, this would be the end of the tale. A Good Samaritan, returning lost property to their owner. She got her property back; he got a reward. A nice story.
But, this is not the end of the story.
You see, on the way home, Topper called her daughter and granddaughter to tell them what happened. The incident impressed young Mikayla Gounard, Topper’s granddaughter, who decided she wanted to do something for Currey.
Before all this happened, the soon-to-be 12-year-old had planned to ask family and friends to donate to a charity for her birthday instead of giving her gifts. She decided she wanted people to help out Currey, instead.
“I wanted to give to somebody who really needed something,” she told KNTV.
Even her wanting something like that makes her special in my book. What an unselfish wish.
During her Dec. 22nd drive-by birthday party, Gounard and her mom raised $475 and gave it to a grateful Currey the next day.
But even that isn’t the end of the story.
You see, Gounard’s mom set up a crowdfunding account to support Currey during the pandemic. The immediate goal is to help Currey get some housing, with an eye to perhaps developing a row of tiny houses for homeless in the area.
According to the article, the Gounards had raised nearly $33,000 as of publication. I managed to track down the GoFundMe page on the internet and, as I type this, the amount is up to $48,753.
Yes, the news is filled with people behaving badly. And sadly, that won’t go away any time soon.
But it never hurts to remember there are people like Sean Currey and Mikayla Gounard. May we be more like them.